1164 Summit Ave 21

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

**BEAUTIFUL RAILROAD 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 321810



**BEAUTIFUL RAILROAD 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT**



**NO FEE**



~APT Features~



*Modern kitchen

*Granite counter tops

*Stainless steel appliances

*Microwave

*Dishwasher

*Tons of sunlight

*Plenty of windows

*Spacious and airy

*Hardwood flooring

*Near transportation



Leasing:

*No Brokers Fee

*Non-refundable Application Fee

*Credit/Background Check Required

*Mandatory 1yr Lease

*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in



If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.



DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING

Please Contact Jeff201-355-4436

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1164-summit-ave-jersey-city-nj-unit-21/321810

Property Id 321810



(RLNE5964319)