Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
1164 Summit Ave 21
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

1164 Summit Ave 21

1164 Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1164 Summit Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**BEAUTIFUL RAILROAD 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 321810

**BEAUTIFUL RAILROAD 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Modern kitchen
*Granite counter tops
*Stainless steel appliances
*Microwave
*Dishwasher
*Tons of sunlight
*Plenty of windows
*Spacious and airy
*Hardwood flooring
*Near transportation

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Contact Jeff201-355-4436
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1164-summit-ave-jersey-city-nj-unit-21/321810
Property Id 321810

(RLNE5964319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 Summit Ave 21 have any available units?
1164 Summit Ave 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1164 Summit Ave 21 have?
Some of 1164 Summit Ave 21's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 Summit Ave 21 currently offering any rent specials?
1164 Summit Ave 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 Summit Ave 21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1164 Summit Ave 21 is pet friendly.
Does 1164 Summit Ave 21 offer parking?
No, 1164 Summit Ave 21 does not offer parking.
Does 1164 Summit Ave 21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 Summit Ave 21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 Summit Ave 21 have a pool?
No, 1164 Summit Ave 21 does not have a pool.
Does 1164 Summit Ave 21 have accessible units?
No, 1164 Summit Ave 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 Summit Ave 21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1164 Summit Ave 21 has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

