Jersey City, NJ
112 Duncan Ave
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

112 Duncan Ave

112 Duncan Avenue · (201) 355-4436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 Duncan Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
McGinley Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

5 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,794

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~
*Spacious and airy
*Near transportation
*Hardwood Floors
*Tons of sunlight
*Plenty of windows
*Modern kitchen
*Granite counter tops
*Stainless steel appliances
*Air condition in every room
*Laundry in building
*Tiles in bathroom
*Nice light fixtures
*Modern bathroom
*Dishwasher

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet you exact needs, please feel free to contact me and I will try to find the perfect place for you.
Call/Text Jeff201-355-4436

(RLNE5655474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Duncan Ave have any available units?
112 Duncan Ave has 2 units available starting at $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Duncan Ave have?
Some of 112 Duncan Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Duncan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
112 Duncan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Duncan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Duncan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 112 Duncan Ave offer parking?
No, 112 Duncan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 112 Duncan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Duncan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Duncan Ave have a pool?
No, 112 Duncan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 112 Duncan Ave have accessible units?
No, 112 Duncan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Duncan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Duncan Ave has units with dishwashers.
