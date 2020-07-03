112 Duncan Ave

~APT Features~ *Spacious and airy *Near transportation *Hardwood Floors *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Modern kitchen *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Air condition in every room *Laundry in building *Tiles in bathroom *Nice light fixtures *Modern bathroom *Dishwasher
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
