Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

110 TIDEWATER ST

110 Tidewater St · (201) 433-5500
Location

110 Tidewater St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
game room
parking
pool
media room
Newer construction 2nd floor home available at desirable Liberty Harbor. This spacious one bedroom, one bath home offers floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, SS Kitchen Aid appliances, Washer/Dryer in the home, larger living room and oversized bedroom with an nook perfect for a desk or vanity. The community features a doorman for packages, roof top pool, full gym, private theatre, game room, community room and more. Minutes to the Grove St. Path and Light Rail. Rental parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 TIDEWATER ST have any available units?
110 TIDEWATER ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 TIDEWATER ST have?
Some of 110 TIDEWATER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 TIDEWATER ST currently offering any rent specials?
110 TIDEWATER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 TIDEWATER ST pet-friendly?
No, 110 TIDEWATER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 110 TIDEWATER ST offer parking?
Yes, 110 TIDEWATER ST offers parking.
Does 110 TIDEWATER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 TIDEWATER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 TIDEWATER ST have a pool?
Yes, 110 TIDEWATER ST has a pool.
Does 110 TIDEWATER ST have accessible units?
No, 110 TIDEWATER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 110 TIDEWATER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 TIDEWATER ST has units with dishwashers.
