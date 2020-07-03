110 TIDEWATER ST

Amenities

Newer construction 2nd floor home available at desirable Liberty Harbor. This spacious one bedroom, one bath home offers floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, SS Kitchen Aid appliances, Washer/Dryer in the home, larger living room and oversized bedroom with an nook perfect for a desk or vanity. The community features a doorman for packages, roof top pool, full gym, private theatre, game room, community room and more. Minutes to the Grove St. Path and Light Rail. Rental parking available.