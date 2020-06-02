100 TIDEWATER ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga

Landlord will pay 1/2 Broker Fee with 2 year lease. Available 7/18. Highly sought after 1 bedroom in the Brownstones of the Liberty Harbor Community. This home has all the finer finishes throughout the home including stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances, Brizo smart-touch faucet, dark wood cabinetry, glass tile backsplash, sparkling granite countertops, light toned hardwood flooring, Bosch washer/dryer and marble bathroom. Additionally there are beautiful bay windows, a massive walk-in closet, and this unit also has been upgraded to include apartment-wide surround sound Sonos audio system. The apartment is on a private tree-lined street equipped with security cameras, located minutes to Grove Street PATH, the Hudson Light Rail, Van Vorst Park and the Jersey City Gold Coast Waterfront. Residences have full-access to and benefit of the 24 hour concierge service across the street for package delivery, dry cleaning services, etc. As a resident of the Brownstones of Liberty Harbor, you have the privilege of utilizing the amenities of 10 Regent, which has a wading pool, patio, grills, gym, yoga studio & a common lounge with game room for entertaining friends & family when open. For a small additional fee each summer, Residents also can obtain a membership for use of the large rooftop pool with baja shelf and grills located in 30 Regent. Rental parking is conveniently located in the garage across the street or the outdoor lot adjacent to the building. Current pricing is $170/mo uncovered, $250/mo covered. Contact us for a 3D tour!