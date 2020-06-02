All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 100 TIDEWATER ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
100 TIDEWATER ST
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:35 PM

100 TIDEWATER ST

100 Tidewater St · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

100 Tidewater St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Landlord will pay 1/2 Broker Fee with 2 year lease. Available 7/18. Highly sought after 1 bedroom in the Brownstones of the Liberty Harbor Community. This home has all the finer finishes throughout the home including stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances, Brizo smart-touch faucet, dark wood cabinetry, glass tile backsplash, sparkling granite countertops, light toned hardwood flooring, Bosch washer/dryer and marble bathroom. Additionally there are beautiful bay windows, a massive walk-in closet, and this unit also has been upgraded to include apartment-wide surround sound Sonos audio system. The apartment is on a private tree-lined street equipped with security cameras, located minutes to Grove Street PATH, the Hudson Light Rail, Van Vorst Park and the Jersey City Gold Coast Waterfront. Residences have full-access to and benefit of the 24 hour concierge service across the street for package delivery, dry cleaning services, etc. As a resident of the Brownstones of Liberty Harbor, you have the privilege of utilizing the amenities of 10 Regent, which has a wading pool, patio, grills, gym, yoga studio & a common lounge with game room for entertaining friends & family when open. For a small additional fee each summer, Residents also can obtain a membership for use of the large rooftop pool with baja shelf and grills located in 30 Regent. Rental parking is conveniently located in the garage across the street or the outdoor lot adjacent to the building. Current pricing is $170/mo uncovered, $250/mo covered. Contact us for a 3D tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 TIDEWATER ST have any available units?
100 TIDEWATER ST has a unit available for $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 TIDEWATER ST have?
Some of 100 TIDEWATER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 TIDEWATER ST currently offering any rent specials?
100 TIDEWATER ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 TIDEWATER ST pet-friendly?
No, 100 TIDEWATER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 100 TIDEWATER ST offer parking?
Yes, 100 TIDEWATER ST does offer parking.
Does 100 TIDEWATER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 TIDEWATER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 TIDEWATER ST have a pool?
Yes, 100 TIDEWATER ST has a pool.
Does 100 TIDEWATER ST have accessible units?
No, 100 TIDEWATER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 100 TIDEWATER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 TIDEWATER ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 100 TIDEWATER ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lively
321 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Ellipse
25 Park Lane South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
295J
295 Johnston Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07304
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity