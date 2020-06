100 MARSHALL DR

Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning elevator doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator parking

***FEE PAID***100 MARSHALL ST., ONE OF HOBOKEN'S NEWEST LUXURY RENTAL BUILDINGS, OFFERING HIGH-END FINISHES AND CONVENIENT NYC ACCESS. 100 MARSHALL ST.'S CHIC MODERN FACADE IS A WELCOME MIX TO HOBOKEN'S DOWNTOWN COMMUNITY. A VIRTUAL DOORMAN ALLOWS YOU TO VIEW WHO ENTERS YOUR BUILDING. ONCE INSIDE YOUR SURROUNDED BY VENETIAN STYLE PLASTER TILES ON THE WALLS AND SPANISH COLONIAL STYLE TILES ON THE FLOOR. STEP INTO ONE OF TWO MODERN ELEVATORS THAT LEAD YOU TO YOUR FLOOR. THE HOME IS FINISHED WITH SOLID CORE PANEL DOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, KOHLER TUBS, DELTA FAUCETS, 3/4" WHITE OAK STAINED FLOORING, 42" INCH CUSTOM CABINETS, PORCELAIN SHOWER TILES, GE ZONELINE HEATING AND AC, CAESARSTONE COUNTERTOPS AND FANTASTIC OPEN FLOOR PLANS. 100 MARSHALL ST. WILL MAKE YOU FEEL RIGHT AT HOME, WITH A LOCATION THATS CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING. PIX MAY BE OF SIMILAR UNIT IN BLDG.