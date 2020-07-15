All apartments in Hudson County
Find more places like 518 GREGORY AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hudson County, NJ
/
518 GREGORY AVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:28 PM

518 GREGORY AVE

518 Gregory Ave · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

518 Gregory Ave, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C307 · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
sauna
Eye pleasing, Inspiring South East Corner Iconic NYC Skyline Views abound this Soho Style Duplex Loft-2 Bedroom 2 Bath Rental. Located at Gregory Commons gated complex in Prime Weehawken. Very desirable, rarely available is the South East sun-filled Corner, offering a generous 1350+-sq. ft. floor-plan. Impressive Industrial flair loft design includes 6-Dramatic brand new super-sized thermo-pane windows, Soaring 20ft. ceilings, clever loft storage spaces & hardwood flooring thru out. The corner open floor-plan combines Living/Dining, Modern Open Kitchen, stainless appliances & Bistro bar. Captivating Landmark views of Hudson Yards, Empire State, Freedom Tower & Beyond frame the living space. The Master Bedroom offers an ensuite Modern Bath. The 2nd Loft Bedroom offers privacy & tranquility with a recently added glass enclosure. Working remotely from home.... there is additional space in the 2nd Bedroom to accommodate. Highlights: New W/D; central A/C/Heat; Rent includes: 1 Car heated garage parking space; Hot/Cold Water; Bike storage; Pet friendly. Discover Gregory Commons gated Luxury condo complex! Amenities include 24hr Concierge, Fitness center, Indoor Pool; Sauna; Lounge; Gardened courtyard. A stellar location, situated on the bluffs of vibrant Weehawken. This prime location is a Commuters Paradise, only 2 Miles to NYC! Hassle free commuter options steps away. Conveniently located close to Waterfront Lincoln Harbor Marina, shopping, Dining, Whole Foods, Historic Reservoir Park et al. Don't Miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 GREGORY AVE have any available units?
518 GREGORY AVE has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 518 GREGORY AVE have?
Some of 518 GREGORY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 GREGORY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
518 GREGORY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 GREGORY AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 GREGORY AVE is pet friendly.
Does 518 GREGORY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 518 GREGORY AVE offers parking.
Does 518 GREGORY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 GREGORY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 GREGORY AVE have a pool?
Yes, 518 GREGORY AVE has a pool.
Does 518 GREGORY AVE have accessible units?
No, 518 GREGORY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 518 GREGORY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 GREGORY AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 518 GREGORY AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 518 GREGORY AVE has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 518 GREGORY AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

69th Street
63-67 69th Street
Guttenberg, NJ 07093
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
19 East
19 East 19th Street
Bayonne, NJ 07002
The Lively
321 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Ellipse
25 Park Lane South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJCliffside Park, NJSecaucus, NJ
Guttenberg, NJEdgewater, NJEast Rutherford, NJSilver Lake, NJPassaic, NJPalisades Park, NJWood-Ridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJGlen Ridge, NJLeonia, NJLinden, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity