518 GREGORY AVE

Eye pleasing, Inspiring South East Corner Iconic NYC Skyline Views abound this Soho Style Duplex Loft-2 Bedroom 2 Bath Rental. Located at Gregory Commons gated complex in Prime Weehawken. Very desirable, rarely available is the South East sun-filled Corner, offering a generous 1350+-sq. ft. floor-plan. Impressive Industrial flair loft design includes 6-Dramatic brand new super-sized thermo-pane windows, Soaring 20ft. ceilings, clever loft storage spaces & hardwood flooring thru out. The corner open floor-plan combines Living/Dining, Modern Open Kitchen, stainless appliances & Bistro bar. Captivating Landmark views of Hudson Yards, Empire State, Freedom Tower & Beyond frame the living space. The Master Bedroom offers an ensuite Modern Bath. The 2nd Loft Bedroom offers privacy & tranquility with a recently added glass enclosure. Working remotely from home.... there is additional space in the 2nd Bedroom to accommodate. Highlights: New W/D; central A/C/Heat; Rent includes: 1 Car heated garage parking space; Hot/Cold Water; Bike storage; Pet friendly. Discover Gregory Commons gated Luxury condo complex! Amenities include 24hr Concierge, Fitness center, Indoor Pool; Sauna; Lounge; Gardened courtyard. A stellar location, situated on the bluffs of vibrant Weehawken. This prime location is a Commuters Paradise, only 2 Miles to NYC! Hassle free commuter options steps away. Conveniently located close to Waterfront Lincoln Harbor Marina, shopping, Dining, Whole Foods, Historic Reservoir Park et al. Don't Miss out!