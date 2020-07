Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym pool bbq/grill

Waterfront 1Bedroom. A+ Location Near Ferry / Bus - Property Id: 296992



- No broker fee.



- A+ Waterfront Location near Ferry / Bus / Light-rail / Shopping / Retail / Entertainment.



- $1000 for security deposit (applicants with good credit)



- Laundry in unit !!



-Pets ok!!



- Enjoy a plethora of amenities including a beautifully set up outdoor pool overlooking a full Manhattan skyline / Concierge / Lounge with a NYC view / and of course the rooftop deck with an incredible panoramic view of NYC where friends and family get to enjoy a day of relaxation while using grill to barbecue or just to get together for a bonfire in the evening time.

