250 HENLEY PL
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:19 AM

250 HENLEY PL

250 Henley Pl · (551) 404-4712
Location

250 Henley Pl, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1557 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Manhattan Skyline Views facing South, Downtown to NYC Harbor, from every room of this amazing 1,557 sf waterfront condo. Featuring gas fireplace,ceiling soffits & moldings, recessed lighting, adorned with soft neutral tone walls, beautiful hardwood wood floors throughout. Master spa w/creamy marble, double vanity, large soaking tub, frameless enclosed shower. Gourmet Chef kitchen w/ walnut stain cabinetry, marble counters, Kitchen Aid S/S Professional appliances, garbage disposal, halogen over the counter lighting, soft close drawers, pantry closet. Large Capacity Whirlpool washer dryer in unit, Central gas heating/ cooling. Includes 2 in building garage spaces + BONUS 8x4 STORAGE UNIT. Full service virtual concierge, 2 story grand salon, state of the art gym, outdoor pool. NY Waterway shuttle on site to ferry/Hudson Light Rail to Path. NJ bus to GWB or Lincoln Tunnel. Minutes to NYC! Pets OK w/ conditions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 HENLEY PL have any available units?
250 HENLEY PL has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 250 HENLEY PL have?
Some of 250 HENLEY PL's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 HENLEY PL currently offering any rent specials?
250 HENLEY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 HENLEY PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 HENLEY PL is pet friendly.
Does 250 HENLEY PL offer parking?
Yes, 250 HENLEY PL offers parking.
Does 250 HENLEY PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 HENLEY PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 HENLEY PL have a pool?
Yes, 250 HENLEY PL has a pool.
Does 250 HENLEY PL have accessible units?
No, 250 HENLEY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 250 HENLEY PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 HENLEY PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 HENLEY PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 HENLEY PL does not have units with air conditioning.
