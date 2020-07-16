250 HENLEY PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Manhattan Skyline Views facing South, Downtown to NYC Harbor, from every room of this amazing 1,557 sf waterfront condo. Featuring gas fireplace,ceiling soffits & moldings, recessed lighting, adorned with soft neutral tone walls, beautiful hardwood wood floors throughout. Master spa w/creamy marble, double vanity, large soaking tub, frameless enclosed shower. Gourmet Chef kitchen w/ walnut stain cabinetry, marble counters, Kitchen Aid S/S Professional appliances, garbage disposal, halogen over the counter lighting, soft close drawers, pantry closet. Large Capacity Whirlpool washer dryer in unit, Central gas heating/ cooling. Includes 2 in building garage spaces + BONUS 8x4 STORAGE UNIT. Full service virtual concierge, 2 story grand salon, state of the art gym, outdoor pool. NY Waterway shuttle on site to ferry/Hudson Light Rail to Path. NJ bus to GWB or Lincoln Tunnel. Minutes to NYC! Pets OK w/ conditions