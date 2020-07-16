250 HENLEY PL

Amenities
Manhattan Skyline Views facing South, Downtown to NYC Harbor, from every room of this amazing 1,557 sf waterfront condo. Featuring gas fireplace,ceiling soffits & moldings, recessed lighting, adorned with soft neutral tone walls, beautiful hardwood wood floors throughout. Master spa w/creamy marble, double vanity, large soaking tub, frameless enclosed shower. Gourmet Chef kitchen w/ walnut stain cabinetry, marble counters, Kitchen Aid S/S Professional appliances, garbage disposal, halogen over the counter lighting, soft close drawers, pantry closet. Large Capacity Whirlpool washer dryer in unit, Central gas heating/ cooling. Includes 2 in building garage spaces + BONUS 8x4 STORAGE UNIT. Full service virtual concierge, 2 story grand salon, state of the art gym, outdoor pool. NY Waterway shuttle on site to ferry/Hudson Light Rail to Path. NJ bus to GWB or Lincoln Tunnel. Minutes to NYC! Pets OK w/ conditions