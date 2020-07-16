14 WEST 18TH ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Private Single Family Home for rent with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath, backyard, roof deck/ patio and garage parking for 1 car. Fully finished basement with two separate rooms, laundry room, half bath and a walk out door, this can easily be utilized for a 4th bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout and Central Air. This home features a smart home security system. Kitchen features ALL stainless steel appliances. Only one block from the last bus stop thru the Lincoln tunnel and two blocks from NYC Ferry and waterfront shops/dining walkway. All this and Pet Friendly make this the ideal home for the most discerning occupant.