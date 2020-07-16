All apartments in Hudson County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

14 WEST 18TH ST

14 18th Street · (201) 798-3300
Location

14 18th Street, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Private Single Family Home for rent with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath, backyard, roof deck/ patio and garage parking for 1 car. Fully finished basement with two separate rooms, laundry room, half bath and a walk out door, this can easily be utilized for a 4th bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout and Central Air. This home features a smart home security system. Kitchen features ALL stainless steel appliances. Only one block from the last bus stop thru the Lincoln tunnel and two blocks from NYC Ferry and waterfront shops/dining walkway. All this and Pet Friendly make this the ideal home for the most discerning occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

