Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 PM

115 37th St 810

115 37th Street · (551) 244-0105
Location

115 37th Street, Hudson County, NJ 07086
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 810 · Avail. now

$2,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 974 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
115 37TH STREET, UNIT 810, UNION CITY - Property Id: 290550

FIRST MONTH FREE IF YOU SIGN FOR 18 MONTHS!

Nice size two bedroom with one bathroom apartment located in Union City! Great view of New York City. It's located half a block away from 24/7 bus stop, just a 10 min ride into the city. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks and schools.

Just 3 Blocks away from a beautiful park with the scenery of the new york skyline.

Our unit offers:

- Bathtub
- Hardwood floors
- Equipped kitchen with stainless
steel appliances
- Refrigerator
- Range/Oven
- Microwave
- Washer and dryer machine
- A/C and heating
- Gym service in building
- Pet-friendly (Pet fee $25.00/mo)
- 1 parking space included
- Additional parking space: 100$/mo

- Tenants are responsible for Heat/Electric.

Contact Leasing inquiries via phone 201-956-2005
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290550
Property Id 290550

(RLNE5818676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 37th St 810 have any available units?
115 37th St 810 has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 37th St 810 have?
Some of 115 37th St 810's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 37th St 810 currently offering any rent specials?
115 37th St 810 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 37th St 810 pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 37th St 810 is pet friendly.
Does 115 37th St 810 offer parking?
Yes, 115 37th St 810 offers parking.
Does 115 37th St 810 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 37th St 810 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 37th St 810 have a pool?
No, 115 37th St 810 does not have a pool.
Does 115 37th St 810 have accessible units?
No, 115 37th St 810 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 37th St 810 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 37th St 810 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 37th St 810 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 37th St 810 has units with air conditioning.
