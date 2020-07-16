115 37th St 810

Amenities

115 37TH STREET, UNIT 810, UNION CITY - Property Id: 290550



FIRST MONTH FREE IF YOU SIGN FOR 18 MONTHS!



Nice size two bedroom with one bathroom apartment located in Union City! Great view of New York City. It's located half a block away from 24/7 bus stop, just a 10 min ride into the city. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks and schools.



Just 3 Blocks away from a beautiful park with the scenery of the new york skyline.



Our unit offers:



- Bathtub

- Hardwood floors

- Equipped kitchen with stainless

steel appliances

- Refrigerator

- Range/Oven

- Microwave

- Washer and dryer machine

- A/C and heating

- Gym service in building

- Pet-friendly (Pet fee $25.00/mo)

- 1 parking space included

- Additional parking space: 100$/mo



- Tenants are responsible for Heat/Electric.



Contact Leasing inquiries via phone 201-956-2005

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290550

Property Id 290550



(RLNE5818676)