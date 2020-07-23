Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:03 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Holiday City South, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Holiday City South renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to c... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City South
79 Orlando Boulevard
79 Orlando Boulevard, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to Holiday City South, a sought after 55+ active adult community. Don't miss this chance to lease a completely updated Laguna. Relax on the front covered patio, enter through the screened in porch.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
3 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
571 CONSTABLE PLACE
571 Constable Place, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1034 sqft
Lovely duplex/ranch 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with large fenced in yard and deck. Newly refinished hardwood flooring. New heating and cooling. Updated bathroom. Eat-in kitchen, dining room with sliders to deck and yard.

1 of 1

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City-Berkeley
2 Salerno Court
2 Salerno Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Totally redone Lakeview model in desirable HC Carefree community complete with all the amenities including screened in SunRoom...
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
2 Units Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
338 Birch Bark Drive
338 Birch Bark Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
Check out this ''cream puff'' yearly rental. 3 nice bedrooms w 1.5 baths. Half bath in master bedroom. Hardwood floors, freshly painted. Nice appliances including new refrigerator. Screened in back porch. Full basement w washer & dryer hookup.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
216 Sophee Lane
216 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
869 sqft
COVINGTON VILLAGE, A HIDDEN GEM Adult Community (55+) Meticulous open floor plan. One Bdrm, Full Bath; Bruce Hardwood Floors; Granite Kitchen w/42'' Cabinets w/Breakfast Bar overlooks Dining & Living Room. Covered Terrace.

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1244 Hickory Street
1244 Hickory Street, Toms River, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3439 sqft
Here it is! Your DREAM HOME in the most sought-after section of prestigious NORTH DOVER in TOMS RIVER! This GRACIOUS BRICK FRONT COLONIAL sits on 1.37 acres in BEAUTIFUL PARK-LIKE SETTING.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
336 E LACEY ROAD
336 East Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
720 sqft
Lacey Township- A wonderful opportunity to own a waterfront condo with boat slip. This updated and upgraded 1 bedroom is ready for a new owner. This end unit has so much to offer.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Boulevard
1 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1904 sqft
New Construction Corner Penthouse! ONE OCEAN BLVD is a beautiful new condo building located just 1 block from lifeguarded ocean beaches! Enjoy private terraces and a common, furnished rooftop lounge with water views & outdoor fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
124 Lincoln Avenue
124 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom 1.5 bath, eat in kitchen with living room s/s appliances sitting area, tile & bamboo flooring.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
45 S Sailors Quay Drive
45 South Sailors Quay Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1527 sqft
Completely updated Rental in Sailors Quay, Brick with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living room with new stone on gas fireplace and new bamboo floors that flow into kitchen. All new appliances and granite countertops. Updated baths. Sunroom.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Baywood Boulevard
8 Baywood Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Immaculate 3 Bed 1 Bath rental with utilities included. Home boasts, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, garage, and washer and dryer. Excellent curb appeal and close to the beaches. This won't last long!

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. **NO MORE SUMMER DATES AVAILABLE** Available Sept. 1-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
13 Pumpshire Road
13 Pumpshire Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You don't want to miss this one! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with desirable open floor plan! Gorgeous over sized kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
535 Sophee Lane
535 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Pristine one bedroom in a Adult Community55+ upscale community featuring hardwood floors throughout dining/living and foyer and kitchen.42 '' kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops,breakfas area, convenient washer, dryer.

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1604 Ocean
1604 Ocean Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$10,865
SUMMER 2020 - August 22nd - September open.Updated as of 6/19/2020. 6 bedroom sleeps 14 and 3 bath. Outside shower with easy access use for after your sunbathing and surfing enjoyment. Walk in Shower on first and second floors..
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Holiday City South, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Holiday City South renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

