Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:30 AM

41 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holiday City South, NJ

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City South
47 Buena Visa Drive
47 Buena Vista Drive, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Adult Community- Must be 55 years of age to reside. Clean and ready to move into home with 2 spacious bedrooms, eat in kitchen with tiled flooring, 2 tiled baths, Living/dining rm., & paddle fan in den.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City South
1 Tampa Lane
1 Tampa Lane, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY RENTAL IN HOLIDAY CITY. BAL HARBOR MODEL WITH 1,500 SQ.FT. ALL LARGE ROOMS. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. NEW REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER. NEW WASHER. A GREAT RENTAL.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City South
79 Orlando Boulevard
79 Orlando Boulevard, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to Holiday City South, a sought after 55+ active adult community. Don't miss this chance to lease a completely updated Laguna. Relax on the front covered patio, enter through the screened in porch.
Results within 1 mile of Holiday City South

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City-Berkeley
12 Arima Court
12 Arima Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Arima Court in Holiday City-Berkeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Holiday City South
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
3 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Amesbury Road
10 Amesbury Road, Pine Ridge at Crestwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Great Canterbury model with two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath offers large living space with sliders off kitchen to patio. Nice sized dining room for entertaining family and friends. Central Air, screened in porch and attached garage.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Medford Road
24 Medford Road, Crestwood Village, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Sherbourne model 1184 sq. ft -- WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE~ Excellent room sizes -- Excellent Closet space -- plenty of attic storage -- lawn and snow removal taken care of by hoa -- Additional screened patio on side of building

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
571 CONSTABLE PLACE
571 Constable Place, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1034 sqft
Lovely duplex/ranch 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with large fenced in yard and deck. Newly refinished hardwood flooring. New heating and cooling. Updated bathroom. Eat-in kitchen, dining room with sliders to deck and yard.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
437 Wheaton Avenue
437 Wheaton Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
725 sqft
Completely renovated second floor apartment in Bayville. Two bedroom one bath unit with off street parking. Washer, dryer and refrigerator supplied by landlord.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City-Berkeley
5 Newcastle Court
5 Newcastle Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Yellowstone model in the 55+ community of Holiday City at Berkeley. Located on a cul-de-sac this model offers over 1100 square feet of living on a semi-private location. MUST HAVE CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
19 Barnes Lane
19 Barnes Ln, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual rental ready for immediate occupancy. Please be advised that a credit & background check is a must. Townhouse featuring sunken living room with wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1069 Canterbury Drive
1069 Canterbury Drive, Leisure Village West, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Desirable gas Ritz model home. New appliances, freshly painted, carpets just cleaned. Home move in ready. Gas fireplace in living room. Two full baths. Attached garage with long driveway to accommodate additional cars .

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
208 Laurel Drive
208 Laurel Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
725 sqft
Cute ranch-style home in desirable residential section in Bayville just a few blocks from marina and park. Enjoy the backyard complete with in-ground pool, patio, large storage shed and double fencing. This 2 bedroom house will not disappoint.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City-Berkeley
2 Salerno Court
2 Salerno Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Totally redone Lakeview model in desirable HC Carefree community complete with all the amenities including screened in SunRoom...
Results within 10 miles of Holiday City South
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified

Last updated May 4 at 07:13 PM
Contact for Availability
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
Verified

Last updated July 25 at 06:59 PM
Contact for Availability
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Sunset Road
21 Sunset Road, Crestwood Village, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Like Brand New Sheffield with shiny Laminate Flooring. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, garage and eat-in kitchen plus Laundry room with washer and dryer plus a Florida room.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
238 Longview Drive
238 Longview Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Year Round Waterfront Rental just a couple of doors down from the open bay. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath updated kitchen and bathroom. Newer flooring and freshly painted. Nice living room and sun room/3 season room.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
856 Stapleton Ave
856 Stapleton Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully updated, move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath annual rental. Located in the rear portion of a two family home. Great location: near shopping, restaurants with an easy commute to the GSP. Great backyard and minutes to the beaches! No smokers.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Boulevard
1 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1904 sqft
New Construction Corner Penthouse! ONE OCEAN BLVD is a beautiful new condo building located just 1 block from lifeguarded ocean beaches! Enjoy private terraces and a common, furnished rooftop lounge with water views & outdoor fireplace.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
124 Lincoln Avenue
124 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom 1.5 bath, eat in kitchen with living room s/s appliances sitting area, tile & bamboo flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Holiday City South, NJ

2 bedroom apartments in Holiday City South are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Holiday City South near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Holiday City South that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

