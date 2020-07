Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access lobby online portal

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Call to schedule yours today. With our breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline and the iconic Hudson River, it's easy to see why we're called Observer Park. But when it comes to your living experience, you are anything but an observer. Located right in the heart of Hoboken, Observer Park puts you just steps away from bustling nightlife, trendy restaurants, local hot-spots and so much more. Every aspect of our community is designed to maximize your quality of living from the inside-out. It's a community that reflects all the qualities any urban sophisticate can appreciate; central location, upscale amenities and a lifestyle that echoes the lively spirit of a city with an old soul. It's the perfect blend of small-town living and big city excitement and you get to experience it all from the best seat in the house.