925 Monroe St 702

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar gym pool bike storage

Large & Modern 2 Bedroom In Prime Hoboken Location - Property Id: 279399



- No Broker Fee.



- Free shuttle service to Hoboken path for residents.



- Pets allowed.



- Laundry In Unit.



Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity. Residents Will quickly find the treasure trove of restaurants including the famous Benny Tudino's, Charritos and Shaka bowl as well as the plethora of coffee shops and retail stores. Each apartment is equipped with granite countertops, bamboo flooring, spacious walk-in closets as well as energy start stainless steal appliances.Residents should feel at home and relaxed taking a dip or sitting poolside at our pool deck as well as releasing some stress or simply keeping in shape at our large state of the art fitness facility. The Vine clubroom is a perfect place to meet other residents or to hang out with a friend or two. The Vine also offers bike storage for those who enjoy a nice day cycling outdoors.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/925-monroe-st-hoboken-nj-unit-702/279399

