Hoboken, NJ
925 Monroe St 702
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

925 Monroe St 702

925 Monroe Street · (201) 580-0724
Location

925 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 702 · Avail. now

$3,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
pool
bike storage
Large & Modern 2 Bedroom In Prime Hoboken Location - Property Id: 279399

- No Broker Fee.

- Free shuttle service to Hoboken path for residents.

- Pets allowed.

- Laundry In Unit.

Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity. Residents Will quickly find the treasure trove of restaurants including the famous Benny Tudino's, Charritos and Shaka bowl as well as the plethora of coffee shops and retail stores. Each apartment is equipped with granite countertops, bamboo flooring, spacious walk-in closets as well as energy start stainless steal appliances.Residents should feel at home and relaxed taking a dip or sitting poolside at our pool deck as well as releasing some stress or simply keeping in shape at our large state of the art fitness facility. The Vine clubroom is a perfect place to meet other residents or to hang out with a friend or two. The Vine also offers bike storage for those who enjoy a nice day cycling outdoors.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/925-monroe-st-hoboken-nj-unit-702/279399
Property Id 279399

(RLNE5966168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Monroe St 702 have any available units?
925 Monroe St 702 has a unit available for $3,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 925 Monroe St 702 have?
Some of 925 Monroe St 702's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Monroe St 702 currently offering any rent specials?
925 Monroe St 702 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Monroe St 702 pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 Monroe St 702 is pet friendly.
Does 925 Monroe St 702 offer parking?
No, 925 Monroe St 702 does not offer parking.
Does 925 Monroe St 702 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 Monroe St 702 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Monroe St 702 have a pool?
Yes, 925 Monroe St 702 has a pool.
Does 925 Monroe St 702 have accessible units?
No, 925 Monroe St 702 does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Monroe St 702 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Monroe St 702 has units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Monroe St 702 have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 Monroe St 702 does not have units with air conditioning.
