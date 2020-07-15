All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:29 PM

84 JEFFERSON ST

84 Jefferson Street · (862) 208-2287
Location

84 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$4,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1807 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
This 1807 sqft stunning 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo apartment features a picture perfect living room with bay windows, crown moulding, designer wooden blinds and gas fireplace. Open high end kitchen with Viking and Bosch appliances include a professional range hood and wine fridge, Black Galaxy granite, and large custom pantry. The enormous master bedroom suite features a custom walk in closet and marble bath with Jacuzzi tub. Separate office/den, currently used as a nursery, fits a queen sized bed. Central A/C, in unit full size laundry, tons of closet space, and ceiling fans throughout complete this amazing home. Plus enjoy the outdoors with a shared roof deck (with NYC views) and a common backyard. Professionally managed elevator building. One assigned garage parking w/ bike storage included in rent. All this only 10 minutes walk from Hoboken PATH, and steps to dining, shopping, schools, parks, and other modes of transportation (NYC bus, light rail). Terms: Available ASAP. One month broker's fee paid by tenant, 1.5 month security deposit. Credit check with paystubs required. No smokers or pets please (no exceptions). Virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ERJyb69Kudz&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 JEFFERSON ST have any available units?
84 JEFFERSON ST has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 JEFFERSON ST have?
Some of 84 JEFFERSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 JEFFERSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
84 JEFFERSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 JEFFERSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 JEFFERSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 84 JEFFERSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 84 JEFFERSON ST offers parking.
Does 84 JEFFERSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 JEFFERSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 JEFFERSON ST have a pool?
No, 84 JEFFERSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 84 JEFFERSON ST have accessible units?
No, 84 JEFFERSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 84 JEFFERSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 JEFFERSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 JEFFERSON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 84 JEFFERSON ST has units with air conditioning.
