84 JEFFERSON ST

This 1807 sqft stunning 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo apartment features a picture perfect living room with bay windows, crown moulding, designer wooden blinds and gas fireplace. Open high end kitchen with Viking and Bosch appliances include a professional range hood and wine fridge, Black Galaxy granite, and large custom pantry. The enormous master bedroom suite features a custom walk in closet and marble bath with Jacuzzi tub. Separate office/den, currently used as a nursery, fits a queen sized bed. Central A/C, in unit full size laundry, tons of closet space, and ceiling fans throughout complete this amazing home. Plus enjoy the outdoors with a shared roof deck (with NYC views) and a common backyard. Professionally managed elevator building. One assigned garage parking w/ bike storage included in rent. All this only 10 minutes walk from Hoboken PATH, and steps to dining, shopping, schools, parks, and other modes of transportation (NYC bus, light rail). Terms: Available ASAP. One month broker's fee paid by tenant, 1.5 month security deposit. Credit check with paystubs required. No smokers or pets please (no exceptions). Virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ERJyb69Kudz&mls=1