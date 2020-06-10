All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 84 ADAMS ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
84 ADAMS ST
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:10 PM

84 ADAMS ST

84 Adams Street · (201) 474-0500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

84 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous downtown 2 bedroom condo apt at The Summit, a luxurious Metro Homes Bldg! Unit features a spacious open living design w/ over-sized windows allowing for great natural light, crown & chair molding, gas fireplace, and hardwood floors. Modern kitchen w/ granite counters, breakfast bar and maple cabinets. In-unit W/D, central AC, Jacuzzi tub, 1 deeded garage pkg space included. Bldg features Common Roof Top Deck, Fitness Room, Landscaped Yard w/ Patio & BBQ. Minutes to the Path, Bus to NYC & Ferry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 ADAMS ST have any available units?
84 ADAMS ST has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 ADAMS ST have?
Some of 84 ADAMS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 ADAMS ST currently offering any rent specials?
84 ADAMS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 ADAMS ST pet-friendly?
No, 84 ADAMS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 84 ADAMS ST offer parking?
Yes, 84 ADAMS ST does offer parking.
Does 84 ADAMS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 ADAMS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 ADAMS ST have a pool?
No, 84 ADAMS ST does not have a pool.
Does 84 ADAMS ST have accessible units?
No, 84 ADAMS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 84 ADAMS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 ADAMS ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 ADAMS ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 84 ADAMS ST has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 84 ADAMS ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity