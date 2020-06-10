84 ADAMS ST

Amenities
Gorgeous downtown 2 bedroom condo apt at The Summit, a luxurious Metro Homes Bldg! Unit features a spacious open living design w/ over-sized windows allowing for great natural light, crown & chair molding, gas fireplace, and hardwood floors. Modern kitchen w/ granite counters, breakfast bar and maple cabinets. In-unit W/D, central AC, Jacuzzi tub, 1 deeded garage pkg space included. Bldg features Common Roof Top Deck, Fitness Room, Landscaped Yard w/ Patio & BBQ. Minutes to the Path, Bus to NYC & Ferry!