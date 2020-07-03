Rent Calculator
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
809-811 WASHINGTON ST
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM
1 of 7
809-811 WASHINGTON ST
809-811 Washington Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
809-811 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious living room with hard wood floors throughout. Custom built in closets throughout apartment. In building washer/dryer. Available asap.No broker fee!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 809-811 WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
809-811 WASHINGTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hoboken, NJ
.
What amenities does 809-811 WASHINGTON ST have?
Some of 809-811 WASHINGTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 809-811 WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
809-811 WASHINGTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809-811 WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 809-811 WASHINGTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hoboken
.
Does 809-811 WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
No, 809-811 WASHINGTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 809-811 WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809-811 WASHINGTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809-811 WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 809-811 WASHINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 809-811 WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 809-811 WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 809-811 WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 809-811 WASHINGTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809-811 WASHINGTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 809-811 WASHINGTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
