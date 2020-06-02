All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 77 MADISON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
77 MADISON ST
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:37 AM

77 MADISON ST

77 Madison Street · (201) 683-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

77 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,685

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Experience the best Hoboken has to offer in this rare, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with beautiful open floor plan and 1000sf common yard! State of the art construction, elevator building, top of the line appliances, custom closets and blinds complete this magnificent home. Close to transportation, shopping and schools. Onsite parking available for $250/month. Ask about our reduced security deposit options for qualified tenants. August occupancy. Showings by appointment. Pictures of model home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 MADISON ST have any available units?
77 MADISON ST has a unit available for $4,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77 MADISON ST have?
Some of 77 MADISON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 MADISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
77 MADISON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 MADISON ST pet-friendly?
No, 77 MADISON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 77 MADISON ST offer parking?
Yes, 77 MADISON ST does offer parking.
Does 77 MADISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 MADISON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 MADISON ST have a pool?
No, 77 MADISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 77 MADISON ST have accessible units?
No, 77 MADISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 77 MADISON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 MADISON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 77 MADISON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 MADISON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 77 MADISON ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity