77 MADISON ST

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking elevator microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Experience the best Hoboken has to offer in this rare, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with beautiful open floor plan and 1000sf common yard! State of the art construction, elevator building, top of the line appliances, custom closets and blinds complete this magnificent home. Close to transportation, shopping and schools. Onsite parking available for $250/month. Ask about our reduced security deposit options for qualified tenants. August occupancy. Showings by appointment. Pictures of model home.