704 MADISON ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access new construction

Stunning custom built, true 5 bedroom, 3 bath condo with over 3,357 sq ft of living space across the 2nd and 3rd floors, separate entry into a finished bonus room on 1st floor and a 900 sq foot private yard. Built 3 years ago on a wide 25' lot this home is ideal for the urban family looking for spacious, open living accommodations without the stairs and tight layout of a brownstone. The private landscaped yard/patio is accessible from both the 1st and 2nd floors and is finished with Imperial PLUSH synthetic grass, Napoleon Prestige Grill, gas/electric pre-fitted to opposite corners and remote controlled perimeter lighting to shape the perfect outdoor space for kids and entertaining. A heated sidewalk finishes off the exterior of the building so one never has to shovel snow again. Located 1 block from garage parking, Light Rail, bus to NYC, and multiple parks. The chef's kitchen which opens to the living and dining room areas is fitted with 6-burner Wolf range and hood vented to outside, 45" Sub-Zero refrigerator, wine refrigerator, dishwasher, drawer microwave, custom cabinets with USB, power outlets and under-lighting, quartz counter tops, massive pantry, polished porcelain tile back splash and a large 50" x 100" center island with overhang capacity to comfortably seat 4. Two bedrooms with floor to ceiling windows and 1 full bathroom finish off the 2nd floor. The 3rd floor contains 2 additional bright bedrooms (also with floor to ceiling windows) separated by special panels of soundproofing drywall, a full bath with 6' tub, floating dual sink vanity and wall medicine cabinet, a separate laundry room, media and storage closets and a massive master bedroom with pocket doors leading to the custom designed walk-in closet and master bath with dual recessed Robern medicine cabinets, dual sink floating vanity, wide stand-alone tub, and spacious walk-in shower with marble bench. Other amenities include: · 1st floor Finished Bonus Room (+600 sq ft storage) · Internal stairs connect 1st through 3rd floors · All bathrooms finished with Porcelanosa tile/fixtures and programmable radiant heated flooring · Custom built-in shelving throughout the unit · All closets finished · Ultra efficient Navien tank-less water heater · Programmable Lutron light dimmers power LED lighting throughout · Ceiling fans & personalized window treatments in all rooms · Multi zone heating/cooling with individual NEST controllers · Video intercom with remote entry, ADT wired security · Tablet controlled A/V via Crestron; pre-wired for 4K video, audio wired for inside/outside from media closet · Cat-6 cable and built in Wi-fi repeaters on each floor (including yard) · 7 years remaining on 10-year new construction warranty