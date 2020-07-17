All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 704 MADISON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
704 MADISON ST
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:23 AM

704 MADISON ST

704 Madison Street · (201) 420-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

704 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,700

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3357 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
new construction
Stunning custom built, true 5 bedroom, 3 bath condo with over 3,357 sq ft of living space across the 2nd and 3rd floors, separate entry into a finished bonus room on 1st floor and a 900 sq foot private yard. Built 3 years ago on a wide 25' lot this home is ideal for the urban family looking for spacious, open living accommodations without the stairs and tight layout of a brownstone. The private landscaped yard/patio is accessible from both the 1st and 2nd floors and is finished with Imperial PLUSH synthetic grass, Napoleon Prestige Grill, gas/electric pre-fitted to opposite corners and remote controlled perimeter lighting to shape the perfect outdoor space for kids and entertaining. A heated sidewalk finishes off the exterior of the building so one never has to shovel snow again. Located 1 block from garage parking, Light Rail, bus to NYC, and multiple parks. The chef's kitchen which opens to the living and dining room areas is fitted with 6-burner Wolf range and hood vented to outside, 45" Sub-Zero refrigerator, wine refrigerator, dishwasher, drawer microwave, custom cabinets with USB, power outlets and under-lighting, quartz counter tops, massive pantry, polished porcelain tile back splash and a large 50" x 100" center island with overhang capacity to comfortably seat 4. Two bedrooms with floor to ceiling windows and 1 full bathroom finish off the 2nd floor. The 3rd floor contains 2 additional bright bedrooms (also with floor to ceiling windows) separated by special panels of soundproofing drywall, a full bath with 6' tub, floating dual sink vanity and wall medicine cabinet, a separate laundry room, media and storage closets and a massive master bedroom with pocket doors leading to the custom designed walk-in closet and master bath with dual recessed Robern medicine cabinets, dual sink floating vanity, wide stand-alone tub, and spacious walk-in shower with marble bench. Other amenities include: · 1st floor Finished Bonus Room (+600 sq ft storage) · Internal stairs connect 1st through 3rd floors · All bathrooms finished with Porcelanosa tile/fixtures and programmable radiant heated flooring · Custom built-in shelving throughout the unit · All closets finished · Ultra efficient Navien tank-less water heater · Programmable Lutron light dimmers power LED lighting throughout · Ceiling fans & personalized window treatments in all rooms · Multi zone heating/cooling with individual NEST controllers · Video intercom with remote entry, ADT wired security · Tablet controlled A/V via Crestron; pre-wired for 4K video, audio wired for inside/outside from media closet · Cat-6 cable and built in Wi-fi repeaters on each floor (including yard) · 7 years remaining on 10-year new construction warranty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 MADISON ST have any available units?
704 MADISON ST has a unit available for $7,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 704 MADISON ST have?
Some of 704 MADISON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 MADISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
704 MADISON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 MADISON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 MADISON ST is pet friendly.
Does 704 MADISON ST offer parking?
Yes, 704 MADISON ST offers parking.
Does 704 MADISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 MADISON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 MADISON ST have a pool?
No, 704 MADISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 704 MADISON ST have accessible units?
No, 704 MADISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 704 MADISON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 MADISON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 MADISON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 MADISON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 704 MADISON ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymsHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJPerth Amboy, NJWestwood, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity