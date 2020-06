Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing newly renovated 1 bed + den apartment. Beautiful renovated kitchen, gorgeous and gleaming bath, hardwood floors, bright and sunny, first-floor unit. Brand new washer & dryer will be provided. Rooms are spacious and the extra bonus room can be used as an office, nursery, extra storage, or anything else you can dream up! Virtual Tour Link - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xKBZZinvaYB