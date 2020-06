Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace some paid utils microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

5th and Hudson Street 1 Bedroom in historic brownstone...1 block to the water, 5 blocks to PATH....high ceilings, living room with fireplace mantle, Parlor level corner apartment with southern exposure and plenty of sunlight. Big bedroom with big closet... Extra closet for storage....All Hardwood floors. Great location close to everything. Laundry in the building. Heat and hot water included. No Pets Please.