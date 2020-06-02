502 JEFFERSON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully renovated & Extremely rare 4 bedroom/2bath condo in midtown Hoboken!!! Featuring updated white appliances, with black granite counter tops, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator with ice maker & water dispenser, plenty of cabinets, hardwood floors, high ceilings. Washer/Dryer in Unit, central AC/Heat & so much more!!! Garage parking available 2 blocks away. This unbelievable unit is just a short stroll to the Hoboken PATH, NJ Light Rail, Restaurants, Shopping, NYC Bus Transportation & all that Hoboken has to offer. WILL NOT LAST!!!