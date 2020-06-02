All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 502 JEFFERSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
502 JEFFERSON ST
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

502 JEFFERSON ST

502 Jefferson Street · (201) 420-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

502 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully renovated & Extremely rare 4 bedroom/2bath condo in midtown Hoboken!!! Featuring updated white appliances, with black granite counter tops, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator with ice maker & water dispenser, plenty of cabinets, hardwood floors, high ceilings. Washer/Dryer in Unit, central AC/Heat & so much more!!! Garage parking available 2 blocks away. This unbelievable unit is just a short stroll to the Hoboken PATH, NJ Light Rail, Restaurants, Shopping, NYC Bus Transportation & all that Hoboken has to offer. WILL NOT LAST!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 JEFFERSON ST have any available units?
502 JEFFERSON ST has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 JEFFERSON ST have?
Some of 502 JEFFERSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 JEFFERSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
502 JEFFERSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 JEFFERSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 502 JEFFERSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 502 JEFFERSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 502 JEFFERSON ST offers parking.
Does 502 JEFFERSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 JEFFERSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 JEFFERSON ST have a pool?
No, 502 JEFFERSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 502 JEFFERSON ST have accessible units?
No, 502 JEFFERSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 502 JEFFERSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 JEFFERSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 JEFFERSON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 502 JEFFERSON ST has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 502 JEFFERSON ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymsHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJPerth Amboy, NJWestwood, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity