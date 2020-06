Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym elevator courtyard

Loft Ceiling and Amazing light in this 2 bed, 2 bath apartment in converted school building. Huge window let the light pour in. 1 car garage parking included. Split bedroom and bathrooms make this great for a roommate situation. Washer/dryer room and gym in building. The lobby marble and central common courtyard add style and ambiance to the building. 15 min to PATH. Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/-tDmvgn-rQs