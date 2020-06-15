Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Full bathroom duplex unit with private entrance off of 1st St. in a prime downtown location, 1 block from the PATH and Hoboken waterfront. With one bedroom and one full bath on each floor, this apartment offers a perfect layout for guests or roommates. This unit offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout and 9ft. ceilings. Washer/dryer on site and a common roof deck with incredible views of the Hudson and NYC. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this apartment! Available July 1st.