41 1ST ST
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:48 AM

41 1ST ST

41 1st Street · (201) 225-8655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41 1st Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 2 Full bathroom duplex unit with private entrance off of 1st St. in a prime downtown location, 1 block from the PATH and Hoboken waterfront. With one bedroom and one full bath on each floor, this apartment offers a perfect layout for guests or roommates. This unit offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout and 9ft. ceilings. Washer/dryer on site and a common roof deck with incredible views of the Hudson and NYC. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this apartment! Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 1ST ST have any available units?
41 1ST ST has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 1ST ST have?
Some of 41 1ST ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 1ST ST currently offering any rent specials?
41 1ST ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 1ST ST pet-friendly?
No, 41 1ST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 41 1ST ST offer parking?
No, 41 1ST ST does not offer parking.
Does 41 1ST ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 1ST ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 1ST ST have a pool?
No, 41 1ST ST does not have a pool.
Does 41 1ST ST have accessible units?
No, 41 1ST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 41 1ST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 1ST ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 1ST ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 1ST ST does not have units with air conditioning.
