318 PARK AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator

Want to stay close to the PATH and want a PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE? Look no more. This exceptional 1BD/1BA condo located in the heart of Hoboken, in an elevator building featuring a virtual doorman and your very own large private terrace, has it all! This home boasts of a renovated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit, Central A/C and tons of closet space. In this amazing location you'll find yourself surrounded by all conveniences with easy access to dining, shopping, parks, nightlife and NYC transit! Don't miss this rare home!