All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 318 PARK AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
318 PARK AVE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:35 AM

318 PARK AVE

318 Park Avenue · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

318 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 517 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Want to stay close to the PATH and want a PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE? Look no more. This exceptional 1BD/1BA condo located in the heart of Hoboken, in an elevator building featuring a virtual doorman and your very own large private terrace, has it all! This home boasts of a renovated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit, Central A/C and tons of closet space. In this amazing location you'll find yourself surrounded by all conveniences with easy access to dining, shopping, parks, nightlife and NYC transit! Don't miss this rare home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 PARK AVE have any available units?
318 PARK AVE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 318 PARK AVE have?
Some of 318 PARK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
318 PARK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 318 PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 318 PARK AVE offer parking?
No, 318 PARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 318 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 PARK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 318 PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 318 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 318 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 318 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 318 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 318 PARK AVE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 318 PARK AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity