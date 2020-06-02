258 3RD ST

Amenities
Beautifully renovated two bedroom. Stunning kitchen with SS gas range, microwave, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, water dispenser and ice maker. Striking granite counter tops with burgundy accents, white subway tile back splash, Delta single-handle pull-down sprayer, fully tiled bath, stall shower, and Delta fixtures. Navien tankless water heater, LG ductless dual invert heating and cooling system with remote control. Lovely living area, French doors, comfortable bedroom, tall ceilings, recessed lighting, Oak hardwood floors throughout, and GE stackable washer and dryer. No Pets!