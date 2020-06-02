All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:47 AM

258 3RD ST

258 3rd Street · (201) 656-8100
Location

258 3rd Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated two bedroom. Stunning kitchen with SS gas range, microwave, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, water dispenser and ice maker. Striking granite counter tops with burgundy accents, white subway tile back splash, Delta single-handle pull-down sprayer, fully tiled bath, stall shower, and Delta fixtures. Navien tankless water heater, LG ductless dual invert heating and cooling system with remote control. Lovely living area, French doors, comfortable bedroom, tall ceilings, recessed lighting, Oak hardwood floors throughout, and GE stackable washer and dryer. No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 3RD ST have any available units?
258 3RD ST has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 258 3RD ST have?
Some of 258 3RD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 3RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
258 3RD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 3RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 258 3RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 258 3RD ST offer parking?
No, 258 3RD ST does not offer parking.
Does 258 3RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 3RD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 3RD ST have a pool?
No, 258 3RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 258 3RD ST have accessible units?
No, 258 3RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 258 3RD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 3RD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 258 3RD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 3RD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
