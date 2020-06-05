All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

204 grand st 2A

204 Grand St · (201) 822-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2A · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
elevator
Perfect 1 Bed Rental WITH Parking In Hoboken - Property Id: 61737

ONE BEDROOM UNIT IN THIS MODERN 30 UNIT ELEVATOR BRICK BUILDING. LARGE ROOMS,ALL MODERN APPLIANCES, DW, MICRO,
W/D ROOM,HARDWOOD FLOORS,TILED BATH (CAT ONLY)

PARKING WHEN AVAILABLE ($250)

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, Downtown, Journal Square, The Heights, and West Side Jersey City real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61737
Property Id 61737

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5495339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 grand st 2A have any available units?
204 grand st 2A has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 grand st 2A have?
Some of 204 grand st 2A's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 grand st 2A currently offering any rent specials?
204 grand st 2A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 grand st 2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 grand st 2A is pet friendly.
Does 204 grand st 2A offer parking?
Yes, 204 grand st 2A does offer parking.
Does 204 grand st 2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 grand st 2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 grand st 2A have a pool?
No, 204 grand st 2A does not have a pool.
Does 204 grand st 2A have accessible units?
No, 204 grand st 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 204 grand st 2A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 grand st 2A has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 grand st 2A have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 grand st 2A does not have units with air conditioning.
