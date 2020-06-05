204 grand st 2A

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking

Perfect 1 Bed Rental WITH Parking In Hoboken - Property Id: 61737



ONE BEDROOM UNIT IN THIS MODERN 30 UNIT ELEVATOR BRICK BUILDING. LARGE ROOMS,ALL MODERN APPLIANCES, DW, MICRO,

W/D ROOM,HARDWOOD FLOORS,TILED BATH (CAT ONLY)



PARKING WHEN AVAILABLE ($250)



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, Downtown, Journal Square, The Heights, and West Side Jersey City real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61737

Property Id 61737



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5495339)