All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 204 GRAND ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
204 GRAND ST
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:46 PM

204 GRAND ST

204 Grand Street · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

204 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
FEE PAID BY LANDLORD FOR 7/1 MOVE IN! Soon to be renovated 2 bedroom with in unit washer/dryer in an ideal downtown Hoboken location. The lobby and common areas will be fully renovated. Building has an elevator, bike storage & garage parking is available for $250/month. Washer/dryer room on every floor. Pets are also allowed for a fee $425. Close to PATH, bus, parks, shops, restaurants & more. Flexible security deposit options. Note unit is not renovated yet, but will be soon. See photos / renderings / model unit 2b. For 6/1 move in - 1 month free on a 13 month lease - Base rent $3115, net rent $2850.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 GRAND ST have any available units?
204 GRAND ST has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 GRAND ST have?
Some of 204 GRAND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 GRAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
204 GRAND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 GRAND ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 GRAND ST is pet friendly.
Does 204 GRAND ST offer parking?
Yes, 204 GRAND ST does offer parking.
Does 204 GRAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 GRAND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 GRAND ST have a pool?
No, 204 GRAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 204 GRAND ST have accessible units?
No, 204 GRAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 204 GRAND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 GRAND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 GRAND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 GRAND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 204 GRAND ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity