204 GRAND ST

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated elevator

FEE PAID BY LANDLORD FOR 7/1 MOVE IN! Soon to be renovated 2 bedroom with in unit washer/dryer in an ideal downtown Hoboken location. The lobby and common areas will be fully renovated. Building has an elevator, bike storage & garage parking is available for $250/month. Washer/dryer room on every floor. Pets are also allowed for a fee $425. Close to PATH, bus, parks, shops, restaurants & more. Flexible security deposit options. Note unit is not renovated yet, but will be soon. See photos / renderings / model unit 2b. For 6/1 move in - 1 month free on a 13 month lease - Base rent $3115, net rent $2850.