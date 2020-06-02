125 HARRISON ST

Amenities
Amazing elevator building! Unit features three bed two bath 1800 SqFt ! Solid construction. Common backyard with built-in gas grill, heated garage with outdoor deck, Pre-wired for Verizon FIOS, Direct TV, and Cablevision. Inside the home you will find a full sized washer/dryer, wide plank oak hardwood floors, high efficiency central air system, Renai tankless hot water system, Bosch appliances, granite countertops, under-mount sink. 1 Parking Spot included (tandem double spot available) Available August 1 No Pets 1 Month Broker Fee