125 HARRISON ST
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:50 PM

125 Harrison St · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 Harrison St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing elevator building! Unit features three bed two bath 1800 SqFt ! Solid construction. Common backyard with built-in gas grill, heated garage with outdoor deck, Pre-wired for Verizon FIOS, Direct TV, and Cablevision. Inside the home you will find a full sized washer/dryer, wide plank oak hardwood floors, high efficiency central air system, Renai tankless hot water system, Bosch appliances, granite countertops, under-mount sink. 1 Parking Spot included (tandem double spot available) Available August 1 No Pets 1 Month Broker Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 HARRISON ST have any available units?
125 HARRISON ST has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 HARRISON ST have?
Some of 125 HARRISON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 HARRISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
125 HARRISON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 HARRISON ST pet-friendly?
No, 125 HARRISON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 125 HARRISON ST offer parking?
Yes, 125 HARRISON ST does offer parking.
Does 125 HARRISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 HARRISON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 HARRISON ST have a pool?
No, 125 HARRISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 125 HARRISON ST have accessible units?
No, 125 HARRISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 125 HARRISON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 HARRISON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 HARRISON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 HARRISON ST has units with air conditioning.
