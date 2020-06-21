114 CLINTON ST

Amenities
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st*** 1000sqft 2 bedroom 1 bath home with **PRIVATE 1000sqft YARD**! This 20-wide living area with high ceilings is constantly flooded with natural light from 3 over-sized windows! Custom chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom backsplash and island. Master BR has Lg prof. walk-in closet. Large bath with custom over-sized standing shower. Maple select hardwood floors, custom moldings. CAC, W/D. Additional basement storage share with only 1 other unit. Private unique home.