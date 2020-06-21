All apartments in Hoboken
114 CLINTON ST
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:24 PM

114 CLINTON ST

114 Clinton Street · (201) 792-7601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

114 Clinton Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st*** 1000sqft 2 bedroom 1 bath home with **PRIVATE 1000sqft YARD**! This 20-wide living area with high ceilings is constantly flooded with natural light from 3 over-sized windows! Custom chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom backsplash and island. Master BR has Lg prof. walk-in closet. Large bath with custom over-sized standing shower. Maple select hardwood floors, custom moldings. CAC, W/D. Additional basement storage share with only 1 other unit. Private unique home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 CLINTON ST have any available units?
114 CLINTON ST has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 CLINTON ST have?
Some of 114 CLINTON ST's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 CLINTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
114 CLINTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 CLINTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 114 CLINTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 114 CLINTON ST offer parking?
No, 114 CLINTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 114 CLINTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 CLINTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 CLINTON ST have a pool?
No, 114 CLINTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 114 CLINTON ST have accessible units?
No, 114 CLINTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 114 CLINTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 CLINTON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 CLINTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 CLINTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
