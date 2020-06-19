All apartments in Hoboken
1024 CLINTON ST
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:20 PM

1024 CLINTON ST

1024 Clinton Street · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1024 Clinton Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
tennis court
FEE PAID BY LANDLORD FOR 7/1 MOVE IN! Here is your opportunity to lease a lofted studio apartment in a coveted uptown Hoboken location! This apartment boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new floors, recessed lighting, central AC and Nest thermostats. This elevator building includes both indoor ($250/month) and outdoor ($225/month) parking and bike storage. Pets okay with $350 fee & $30 a month. This location is on a NJ Transit bus route to NYC and walking distance to the ferry, parks, shops, restaurants, public tennis courts and more. The owner has flexible security deposit options of 1 month or security deposit insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 CLINTON ST have any available units?
1024 CLINTON ST has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1024 CLINTON ST have?
Some of 1024 CLINTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 CLINTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1024 CLINTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 CLINTON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 CLINTON ST is pet friendly.
Does 1024 CLINTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1024 CLINTON ST does offer parking.
Does 1024 CLINTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 CLINTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 CLINTON ST have a pool?
No, 1024 CLINTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1024 CLINTON ST have accessible units?
No, 1024 CLINTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 CLINTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 CLINTON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 CLINTON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1024 CLINTON ST has units with air conditioning.
