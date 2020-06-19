1024 CLINTON ST

Amenities
FEE PAID BY LANDLORD FOR 7/1 MOVE IN! Here is your opportunity to lease a lofted studio apartment in a coveted uptown Hoboken location! This apartment boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new floors, recessed lighting, central AC and Nest thermostats. This elevator building includes both indoor ($250/month) and outdoor ($225/month) parking and bike storage. Pets okay with $350 fee & $30 a month. This location is on a NJ Transit bus route to NYC and walking distance to the ferry, parks, shops, restaurants, public tennis courts and more. The owner has flexible security deposit options of 1 month or security deposit insurance.