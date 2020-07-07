All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:31 AM

1000 Jefferson

1000 Jefferson St · (201) 231-7097
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$99 Security Deposit! We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Location

1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0425 · Avail. Oct 1

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 0507 · Avail. Oct 6

$3,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

Unit 0435 · Avail. Aug 22

$3,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0311 · Avail. Oct 8

$3,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 0524 · Avail. Oct 31

$3,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 0411 · Avail. Sep 16

$3,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1000 Jefferson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
key fob access
trash valet
elevator
business center
hot tub
media room
online portal
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to 1000 Jefferson, a luxury apartment community offering 217 residences in the heart of Hoboken with spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments available. In addition to the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, resident lounge and covered parking garage. Apartment features include open floor plans with nine and ten foot ceilings, full size washer & dryers in all residences, large walk in closets, digital programmable thermostats and air conditioning. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave ovens, and Energy star side by side refrigerators and dishwashers. We are a pet friendly community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer
Application Fee: $150 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $175 redecoration fee
Additional: water: $25/month, trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $600 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month (first pet), $15/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot: $250/month. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. $250/month for an indoor reserved parking space, per vehicle. Garage lot. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. $250/month for an indoor reserved parking space, per vehicle. parking garage: $225/month per space.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1000 Jefferson have any available units?
1000 Jefferson has 23 units available starting at $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 1000 Jefferson have?
Some of 1000 Jefferson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Jefferson currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Jefferson is offering the following rent specials: $99 Security Deposit! We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Is 1000 Jefferson pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Jefferson is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Jefferson offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Jefferson offers parking.
Does 1000 Jefferson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Jefferson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Jefferson have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Jefferson has a pool.
Does 1000 Jefferson have accessible units?
No, 1000 Jefferson does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Jefferson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Jefferson has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Jefferson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 Jefferson has units with air conditioning.

