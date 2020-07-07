Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel garbage disposal oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access key fob access trash valet elevator business center hot tub media room online portal

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to 1000 Jefferson, a luxury apartment community offering 217 residences in the heart of Hoboken with spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments available. In addition to the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, resident lounge and covered parking garage. Apartment features include open floor plans with nine and ten foot ceilings, full size washer & dryers in all residences, large walk in closets, digital programmable thermostats and air conditioning. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave ovens, and Energy star side by side refrigerators and dishwashers. We are a pet friendly community.