Home
/
Highlands, NJ
/
54 5th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

54 5th Street

54 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

54 5th Street, Highlands, NJ 07732
Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Water Views and Beach Access. This 4 bedroom 2 full bath Dutch Colonial was renovated 6 years ago. Full basement and on street parking. No Pets and Smoking is Prohibited inside of house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 5th Street have any available units?
54 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands, NJ.
Is 54 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
54 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 54 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands.
Does 54 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 54 5th Street does offer parking.
Does 54 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 5th Street have a pool?
No, 54 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 54 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 54 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 54 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
