218 Bay Avenue

As all the summer rentals fill up, a great option comes to the Market!! Walk to SeaStreak ferry for easy commute to NYC. Walk to private Bay beach or short drive to Sandy Hook or Sea Bright beaches. Many options now that NJ Restaurants are open for outdoor dining! Garage, plus a parking space in the driveway on the ground level. Main level, on the 2nd fl with Living room, Dining, Kitchen and Full Bathroom with Laundry. 3rd floor has 3 good sized bedrooms with shared full bath. Off the main living is a large deck with stairs down to the backyard with a great hammock. No Smoking. One well behaved dog allowed. $9.000 for either July or August, $16,000 for both!