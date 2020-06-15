All apartments in Highlands
218 Bay Avenue
218 Bay Avenue

218 Bay Avenue · (732) 455-5252
Location

218 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ 07732
Highlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
As all the summer rentals fill up, a great option comes to the Market!! Walk to SeaStreak ferry for easy commute to NYC. Walk to private Bay beach or short drive to Sandy Hook or Sea Bright beaches. Many options now that NJ Restaurants are open for outdoor dining! Garage, plus a parking space in the driveway on the ground level. Main level, on the 2nd fl with Living room, Dining, Kitchen and Full Bathroom with Laundry. 3rd floor has 3 good sized bedrooms with shared full bath. Off the main living is a large deck with stairs down to the backyard with a great hammock. No Smoking. One well behaved dog allowed. $9.000 for either July or August, $16,000 for both!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

