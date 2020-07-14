All apartments in Highland Park
Highland Park, NJ
Parktowne Apartments
Parktowne Apartments

11 Raritan Ave · (732) 638-1275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ 08904
Highland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 years AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath

Studio-2

$1,415

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1 bed/1 bath-1

$1,510

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1 bed/1 bath-2

$1,715

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 bed/2 bath-1

$1,835

2 Bed · 2 Bath

2 bed/2 bath-2

$1,990

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parktowne Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
lobby
online portal
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River. Just a short distance from each of the four Rutgers University campuses, Highland Park is a shopping and dining destination that combines small-town friendliness with twenty-first century amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 for first applicant, $25 for any additional person
Deposit: 1.5 month's rent
Move-in Fees: Non-refundable
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open lot. Garages: $50/month.
Storage Details: Storage units available for $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parktowne Apartments have any available units?
Parktowne Apartments offers studio floorplans starting at $1,250, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,510, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,835. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Parktowne Apartments have?
Some of Parktowne Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parktowne Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parktowne Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parktowne Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Parktowne Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does Parktowne Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parktowne Apartments offers parking.
Does Parktowne Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parktowne Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parktowne Apartments have a pool?
No, Parktowne Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Parktowne Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Parktowne Apartments has accessible units.
Does Parktowne Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parktowne Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Parktowne Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parktowne Apartments has units with air conditioning.
