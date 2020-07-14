11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Highland Park
Price and availability
Studio
Studio-1
$1,250
Studio · 1 Bath
Studio-2
$1,415
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
1 bed/1 bath-1
$1,510
1 Bed · 1 Bath
1 bed/1 bath-2
$1,715
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
2 bed/2 bath-1
$1,835
2 Bed · 2 Bath
2 bed/2 bath-2
$1,990
2 Bed · 2 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parktowne Apartments.
Amenities
24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
lobby
online portal
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River. Just a short distance from each of the four Rutgers University campuses, Highland Park is a shopping and dining destination that combines small-town friendliness with twenty-first century amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 for first applicant, $25 for any additional person
Deposit: 1.5 month's rent
Move-in Fees: Non-refundable
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot. Garages: $50/month.
Storage Details: Storage units available for $35/month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Parktowne Apartments have any available units?
Parktowne Apartments offers studio floorplans starting at $1,250, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,510, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,835. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Parktowne Apartments have?
Some of Parktowne Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parktowne Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parktowne Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.