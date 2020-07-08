All apartments in Highland Park
Home
/
Highland Park, NJ
/
Orchard Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Orchard Gardens

260 S 11th Ave · (732) 338-7281
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ 08904
Highland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath-1

$1,510

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath-1

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Orchard Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
playground
Orchard Gardens Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River. Just a short distance from each of the four Rutgers University campuses, Highland Park is a shopping and dining destination that combines small-town friendliness with twenty-first century amenities.
\n\n
Orchard Gardens Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, offer affordable city living in a quiet, park-like environment. We offer comfortable one and two bedroom apartments with spacious kitchens and bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Located on 11th Avenue just off of Woodbridge Avenue, our ideal location puts you within reach of all that the greater New York and New Jersey area has to offer.
\n\n
For quick and easy commuting, we are close to major thoroughfares like the New Jersey Turnpike and Interstate 287 as well as NJ Transit just across the bridge in New Brunswick. Rutgers University and Middlesex College, as well as major employers like Merck and Johnson & Johnson, are also nearby. Orchard Gardens Apartments has everything you need to live the life you desireall at an affordable price.
\n\n
From shopping to dining and cultural activities, downtown Highland Park and nearby New Brunswick hold a treasury of charming shops, ethnic eateries, and art galleries as well as grocery stores, burger joints, and coffee shops. Inside your apartment, youll also be treated to wonderful amenities like a beautifully renovated kitchen with a dishwasher and a ceramic-tile bathroom. And for the kids, youll love our expansive grounds and play structure and our close proximity to Johnsons Park and Donaldson Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 first applicant; $25 each additional
Deposit: 1.5 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $150 per cat
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off street permit parking in lots: free. Garages: $90/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Orchard Gardens have any available units?
Orchard Gardens offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,510 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,750. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Orchard Gardens have?
Some of Orchard Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Orchard Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Orchard Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Orchard Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Orchard Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Orchard Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Orchard Gardens offers parking.
Does Orchard Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Orchard Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Orchard Gardens have a pool?
No, Orchard Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Orchard Gardens have accessible units?
No, Orchard Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Orchard Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Orchard Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Orchard Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Orchard Gardens has units with air conditioning.
