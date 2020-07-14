All apartments in Highland Park
Highland Montgomery

140 Montgomery St 1 H · (732) 537-8325
Rent Special
“Open House Extravaganza” Tuesday and Wednesday July 14 & 15, 2020 9:00 am – 7:00 pm First Month RENT FREE! * Pay ONLY a $99 Security Deposit! * Studios – Starting From - $1325.00 1-Bedroom – Starting From - $1410.00 2-Bedroom – Starting From - $1725.00 *Qualified Applications Only / Some Restrictions May Apply
Location

140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ 08904
Highland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$1,325

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Studio-2

$1,450

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

1 Bedroom

Junior 1 Bed, 1 Bath-1

$1,410

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bed, 1 Bath-1

$1,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Junior 1 Bed, 1 Bath-2

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed, 1 Bath-1

$1,725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bed, 1 Bath-2

$1,925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Montgomery.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
playground
Unbeatable Location in Highland Park, NJ Nestled in the heart of Highland Park, NJ, near the banks of the Raritan

River, Highland Montgomery Apartments is the ideal spot for anyone looking for an affordable, well-maintained apartment in a great location. Whether walking to nearby shops and restaurants on Raritan Avenue or just strolling across the river to downtown New Brunswick, entertainment is never far from home. Commuting is also a breeze. With the New Brunswick train station just a quick walk away, you can explore the surrounding area or hop a train to New York City within minutes of your front door. Or if you'd rather drive, there is easy access to the New Jersey Turnpike, as well as Routes 1 and 18 and Interstate 287. With both studio and one or two bedroom floor plans, some with beautifully renovated kitchens and modern ceramic tile bathrooms, we offer plenty of options as well as a comfortable living space to meet your unique needs. You don't have to travel far to find something to do in Highland Park. Employers like Rutgers University, Merck, and Robert Wood-Johnson University Hospital are all nearby making Highland Montgomery Apartments the ideal place for those looking to spend less time commuting and more time living. Within walking distance to Highland Montgomery there are two beautiful parks that stretch along the river. Donaldson Park and Johnson Park have everything from athletic fields to tennis courts and trails along the river. At Highland Montgomery in Highland Park, NJ, we make sure you have the best living experience with the most value and an ideal location. Give us a call today or stop by our on-site office and we'll show you how good apartment living can be.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 for 1st applicant - $25 for each additional applicant
Deposit: 1.5 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $125 Borough Inspection Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $150
limit: 1
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking lot for Residents only; garages available for rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highland Montgomery have any available units?
Highland Montgomery offers studio floorplans starting at $1,325, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,410, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,725. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Highland Montgomery have?
Some of Highland Montgomery's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Montgomery currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Montgomery is offering the following rent specials: “Open House Extravaganza” Tuesday and Wednesday July 14 & 15, 2020 9:00 am – 7:00 pm First Month RENT FREE! * Pay ONLY a $99 Security Deposit! * Studios – Starting From - $1325.00 1-Bedroom – Starting From - $1410.00 2-Bedroom – Starting From - $1725.00 *Qualified Applications Only / Some Restrictions May Apply
Is Highland Montgomery pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Montgomery is pet friendly.
Does Highland Montgomery offer parking?
Yes, Highland Montgomery offers parking.
Does Highland Montgomery have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highland Montgomery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Montgomery have a pool?
No, Highland Montgomery does not have a pool.
Does Highland Montgomery have accessible units?
No, Highland Montgomery does not have accessible units.
Does Highland Montgomery have units with dishwashers?
No, Highland Montgomery does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Highland Montgomery have units with air conditioning?
No, Highland Montgomery does not have units with air conditioning.
