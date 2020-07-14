Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors cats allowed 24hr maintenance garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal playground

Unbeatable Location in Highland Park, NJ



River, Highland Montgomery Apartments is the ideal spot for anyone looking for an affordable, well-maintained apartment in a great location. Whether walking to nearby shops and restaurants on Raritan Avenue or just strolling across the river to downtown New Brunswick, entertainment is never far from home. Commuting is also a breeze. With the New Brunswick train station just a quick walk away, you can explore the surrounding area or hop a train to New York City within minutes of your front door. Or if you'd rather drive, there is easy access to the New Jersey Turnpike, as well as Routes 1 and 18 and Interstate 287. With both studio and one or two bedroom floor plans, some with beautifully renovated kitchens and modern ceramic tile bathrooms, we offer plenty of options as well as a comfortable living space to meet your unique needs. You don't have to travel far to find something to do in Highland Park. Employers like Rutgers University, Merck, and Robert Wood-Johnson University Hospital are all nearby making Highland Montgomery Apartments the ideal place for those looking to spend less time commuting and more time living. Within walking distance to Highland Montgomery there are two beautiful parks that stretch along the river. Donaldson Park and Johnson Park have everything from athletic fields to tennis courts and trails along the river. At Highland Montgomery in Highland Park, NJ, we make sure you have the best living experience with the most value and an ideal location. Give us a call today or stop by our on-site office and we'll show you how good apartment living can be.