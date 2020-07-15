/
3 bedroom apartments
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in High Bridge, NJ
23 Mill Street
23 Mill Street, High Bridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1700 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this fully renovated first floor apartment with private entrance! Featuring Quartz Countertops, includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher Easy commute-- NJT High Bridge Train Station
14 Tisco Ave
14 Tisco Avenue, High Bridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
980 sqft
Welcome to this renovated 1/2 duplex is ready for occupancy! Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom,1 bath with new central AC is located in a quiet and peaceful setting! This home features an updated eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite
Results within 5 miles of High Bridge
32 MAPLE AVE
32 Maple Avenue, Annandale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
This pristine 3 bedroom,1 bath ranch home, situated in a neighborhood in Annandale, Clinton township,has been totally renovated and updated.
45 MUSCONETCONG RIVER RD
45 Musonetcong River Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Move is to the second floor of this historic home in the heart of Hampton. Spacious rooms with high ceilings, carpet in all the rooms except the kitchen and bath. Enjoy the views of the river out your kitchen window.
11 Sutton Road
11 Suttons Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
Cottage on secluded horse farm at the end of a long driveway lined by flowering pear trees & post-and-board fencing. Neutral decor, high ceilings, plentiful closets, & great natural light.
Results within 10 miles of High Bridge
45 East Church Street
45 East Church Street, Washington, NJ
Be the first to enjoy this freshly renovated home, coming soon! Located on a quiet street, but close to downtown and near highways (Rt 57 31 and 78) Includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher Granite
271 LAUREL CT
271 Laurel Court, White House Station, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
3 Br. Penthouse, Liberty Model unit overlooking swimming pool and Tennis cords. Living/Dining room with Gas Fireplace and door leading to the balcony.All Hard/wood floors(red oak) All appliances included . W/D in the unit .
160 W MILL RD
160 W Mill Rd, Long Valley, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Unbelievable rental opportunity to live in a totally renovated Ranch style Sears Kit home with easy access to Columbia Trail. It features all HW floors, Kitchen w/granite counters & double SS sink.
199 Old Turnpike Road
199 Old Turnpike Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
Pristine home on scenic country road with rare blend of elegance & warmth; gorgeous entry, open floor plan, gourmet kit, 1st fl. office & laundry, newly updated Master bath, perfect for NYC commuters.
3 CLAREMONT RD
3 Claremont Road, Beattystown, NJ
Lovely 4 bedroom Colonial, beautiful kitchen with SS appliances,, granite counters, spacious, warm family room with fireplace, formal dining room, living room. The family room has slider leading to large deck overlooking inground pool.
54 KENTWORTH CT
54 Kentworth Court, Hunterdon County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1866 sqft
3 BR, Bromley Model, 2 Car Garage, newer Stainless Appliances & Carpet, Eat-In-Kitchen w/ 42" Cabinets, 2nd fl Laundry, Unfinished Base w/ Extra Storage, Primary BR w/ Full Bath w/Soaking Tub & Shower One Year Lease only, Pet Limited & Breed
