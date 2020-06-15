All apartments in High Bridge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:50 PM

14 Tisco Ave

14 Tisco Avenue · (908) 766-0085
Location

14 Tisco Avenue, High Bridge, NJ 08829

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this renovated 1/2 duplex is ready for occupancy! Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom,1 bath with new central AC is located in a quiet and peaceful setting! This home features an updated eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, built in microwave, new stove range, dishwasher, living room with laminate flooring, sunroom with walls of windows, new central AC, new carpet on stairs and second floor, updated bath, new fixtures,freshly painted, full unfinished basement with washer & dryer included and perfect for extra storage. Private yard area for outdoor entertaining. Easy access to Rt 31, 78 & 22 and 287. NO PETS & NO SMOKING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Tisco Ave have any available units?
14 Tisco Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Tisco Ave have?
Some of 14 Tisco Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Tisco Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14 Tisco Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Tisco Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14 Tisco Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in High Bridge.
Does 14 Tisco Ave offer parking?
No, 14 Tisco Ave does not offer parking.
Does 14 Tisco Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Tisco Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Tisco Ave have a pool?
No, 14 Tisco Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14 Tisco Ave have accessible units?
No, 14 Tisco Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Tisco Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Tisco Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Tisco Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Tisco Ave has units with air conditioning.
