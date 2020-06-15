14 Tisco Ave

Amenities

Welcome to this renovated 1/2 duplex is ready for occupancy! Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom,1 bath with new central AC is located in a quiet and peaceful setting! This home features an updated eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, built in microwave, new stove range, dishwasher, living room with laminate flooring, sunroom with walls of windows, new central AC, new carpet on stairs and second floor, updated bath, new fixtures,freshly painted, full unfinished basement with washer & dryer included and perfect for extra storage. Private yard area for outdoor entertaining. Easy access to Rt 31, 78 & 22 and 287. NO PETS & NO SMOKING!