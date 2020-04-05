All apartments in Heathcote
7232 ELM COURT
Last updated April 5 2020 at 2:57 PM

7232 ELM COURT

7232 Elm Court · (609) 921-9202
Location

7232 Elm Court, Heathcote, NJ 08852

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded condo in the heart of South Brunswick. This attractive, two bedroom, two full bath Juniper model is situated in the desirable community of Whispering Woods and offers countless upgrades and a private deck. The open concept living room with handsome fireplace and dining room ( with gorgeous chandelier) provide the perfect atmosphere to relax, dine or entertain. Renovated kitchen has gorgeous granite , stunning cabinets, under mount sink & STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Master bath has newer vanity, light fix, mirror & faucet & updated floor tiles. 2nd bed also generous size. Main bathroom has a tub, newer vanity & mirror & newer light fixture. Private newer washer and dryer in the unit . Community amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, playground and fitness center. All this in close proximity to NYC/Philly trains and minutes away from major highways,shopping, restaurants and downtown Princeton. This gem of a home is a truly must-see! Pictures taken prior to current tenants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7232 ELM COURT have any available units?
7232 ELM COURT has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7232 ELM COURT have?
Some of 7232 ELM COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7232 ELM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7232 ELM COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7232 ELM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7232 ELM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heathcote.
Does 7232 ELM COURT offer parking?
No, 7232 ELM COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7232 ELM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7232 ELM COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7232 ELM COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7232 ELM COURT has a pool.
Does 7232 ELM COURT have accessible units?
No, 7232 ELM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7232 ELM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7232 ELM COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7232 ELM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7232 ELM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
