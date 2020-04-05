7232 ELM COURT

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded condo in the heart of South Brunswick. This attractive, two bedroom, two full bath Juniper model is situated in the desirable community of Whispering Woods and offers countless upgrades and a private deck. The open concept living room with handsome fireplace and dining room ( with gorgeous chandelier) provide the perfect atmosphere to relax, dine or entertain. Renovated kitchen has gorgeous granite , stunning cabinets, under mount sink & STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Master bath has newer vanity, light fix, mirror & faucet & updated floor tiles. 2nd bed also generous size. Main bathroom has a tub, newer vanity & mirror & newer light fixture. Private newer washer and dryer in the unit . Community amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, playground and fitness center. All this in close proximity to NYC/Philly trains and minutes away from major highways,shopping, restaurants and downtown Princeton. This gem of a home is a truly must-see! Pictures taken prior to current tenants