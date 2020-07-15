All apartments in Hasbrouck Heights
Find more places like Grandview Gardens Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
/
Grandview Gardens Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Grandview Gardens Apartments

463 Boulevard · (833) 280-3783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hasbrouck Heights
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

463 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Hasbrouch Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9A · Avail. Aug 7

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grandview Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
smoke-free community
Grandview Gardens Apartments is a garden style community consisting of one, two and three bedroom apartments with separate dining areas. Located in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey and adjacent to Grandview Manor, all of the apartments have hard wood floors and modern kitchens and bathrooms. There are laundry facilities located in the complex and garages are available. The superintendent lives on the premises and 24/7 emergency maintenance is available.

Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 17, 46, 21, 80, 3, The New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.

Once you visit us, you will want to make Grandview Gardens Apartments your new address.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
Dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 40
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grandview Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Grandview Gardens Apartments has a unit available for $1,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Grandview Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Grandview Gardens Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grandview Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Grandview Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grandview Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Grandview Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Grandview Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Grandview Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Grandview Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grandview Gardens Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grandview Gardens Apartments have a pool?
No, Grandview Gardens Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Grandview Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Grandview Gardens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Grandview Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grandview Gardens Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Grandview Gardens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Grandview Gardens Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Grandview Gardens Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hasbrouck Heights 2 BedroomsHasbrouck Heights Apartments with Garage
Hasbrouck Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHasbrouck Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Hasbrouck Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJLeonia, NJ
Kenilworth, NJWood-Ridge, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYRoseland, NJWoodcliff Lake, NJSilver Lake, NJSingac, NJRiverdale, NJGuttenberg, NJHartsdale, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity