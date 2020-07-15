Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal smoke-free community

Grandview Gardens Apartments is a garden style community consisting of one, two and three bedroom apartments with separate dining areas. Located in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey and adjacent to Grandview Manor, all of the apartments have hard wood floors and modern kitchens and bathrooms. There are laundry facilities located in the complex and garages are available. The superintendent lives on the premises and 24/7 emergency maintenance is available.



Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 17, 46, 21, 80, 3, The New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.



Once you visit us, you will want to make Grandview Gardens Apartments your new address.