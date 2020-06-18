All apartments in Hasbrouck Heights
122 Charlton Ave Apt B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

122 Charlton Ave Apt B

122 Charlton Avenue · (862) 801-0801
Location

122 Charlton Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Hasbrouch Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**NO BROKER FEE**

Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...you name it! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment features Hardwood floors throughout, Brand New Dark Kitchen Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave), Washer and Dryer inside the Apartment!!!

This apartment is located minutes away from the major highways & Public Transportation! Pets are Gladly WELCOMED!

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! CALL NOW, THIS WON'T LAST!

CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR SHOWING!!!

Bernon F
Leasing Consultant
862.801.0801

**NO BROKER FEE**

HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED
TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC & GAS

Total Due to Move in : $5,250.00

*All prospects must complete the application process; rental, credit, and criminal histories will be screened. Credit is NOT the determining factor in an application being approved, owners would like to see a clean rental history (no recent filing or evictions). Please note, there is a $55 application fee per adult to process. (NON-REFUNDABLE)

*Total household income must gross and exceed $75,600/year (3x's the monthly rent before taxes) to qualify.

CLICK THE LINK AT THE BOTTOM TO APPLY!!!

(RLNE5685515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Charlton Ave Apt B have any available units?
122 Charlton Ave Apt B has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Charlton Ave Apt B have?
Some of 122 Charlton Ave Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Charlton Ave Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
122 Charlton Ave Apt B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Charlton Ave Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Charlton Ave Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 122 Charlton Ave Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 122 Charlton Ave Apt B does offer parking.
Does 122 Charlton Ave Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Charlton Ave Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Charlton Ave Apt B have a pool?
No, 122 Charlton Ave Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 122 Charlton Ave Apt B have accessible units?
No, 122 Charlton Ave Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Charlton Ave Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Charlton Ave Apt B has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Charlton Ave Apt B have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Charlton Ave Apt B does not have units with air conditioning.
