101 Terrace Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan granite counters ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Situated in an historic, five story, elevator building, The Apartments at 101 Terrace Avenue are made up of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments feature modern appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and heat and hot water are included in the rent. Other benefits include a full time superintendent, available 24/7 emergency maintenance and a laundry facility in the building.



Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 17, 46, 21, 80, 3, The New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.