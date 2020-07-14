All apartments in Hasbrouck Heights
Location

101 Terrace Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Hasbrouch Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 101 Terrace Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Situated in an historic, five story, elevator building, The Apartments at 101 Terrace Avenue are made up of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments feature modern appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and heat and hot water are included in the rent. Other benefits include a full time superintendent, available 24/7 emergency maintenance and a laundry facility in the building.

Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 17, 46, 21, 80, 3, The New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per cat; $50 per dog
restrictions: Weight limit: 40 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 101 Terrace Ave have any available units?
101 Terrace Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ.
What amenities does 101 Terrace Ave have?
Some of 101 Terrace Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Terrace Ave currently offering any rent specials?
101 Terrace Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Terrace Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Terrace Ave is pet friendly.
Does 101 Terrace Ave offer parking?
No, 101 Terrace Ave does not offer parking.
Does 101 Terrace Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Terrace Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Terrace Ave have a pool?
No, 101 Terrace Ave does not have a pool.
Does 101 Terrace Ave have accessible units?
No, 101 Terrace Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Terrace Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Terrace Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Terrace Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Terrace Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

