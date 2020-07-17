All apartments in Harrison
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

11 Cleveland Ave unit 2

11 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11 Cleveland Avenue, Harrison, NJ 07029
Harrison

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
Cleveland Ave Second Floor - Property Id: 251392

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251392
Property Id 251392

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5861285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 have any available units?
11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrison, NJ.
What amenities does 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 have?
Some of 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrison.
Does 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 offer parking?
No, 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 have a pool?
No, 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
