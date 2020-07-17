Rent Calculator
Home
Harrison, NJ
11 Cleveland Ave unit 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11 Cleveland Ave unit 2
11 Cleveland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
11 Cleveland Avenue, Harrison, NJ 07029
Harrison
Amenities
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
Cleveland Ave Second Floor - Property Id: 251392
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251392
Property Id 251392
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5861285)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 have any available units?
11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harrison, NJ
.
What amenities does 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 have?
Some of 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harrison
.
Does 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 offer parking?
No, 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 have a pool?
No, 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Cleveland Ave unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
