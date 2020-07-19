Apartment List
/
NJ
/
hammonton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 19 2020 at 11:09 PM

7 Apartments for rent in Hammonton, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hammonton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
571 N Egg Harbor Road
571 North Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1387 sqft
Rancher Rental-Clean and Pristine. Features include Hardwood flooring throughout. A full, unfinished basement. A screened in porch to relax during the beautiful summer weather, along with a wrap around driveway.
Results within 5 miles of Hammonton

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
769 Route 54
769 Buena-Hammonton Road, Atlantic County, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$3,400
TWO HOUSES - Awesome possibilities exist on 9.9 acres…Large Family? STUDENTS?...Own a business?... Expand Here! ...Broad Zoning!...Horse and kennels too!!!. Too many possibilities to list!!...
Results within 10 miles of Hammonton

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
242 Risa Ave
242 Risa Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1988 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large Bi Level - ( Buy $185,000 or Rent $2100 ) - Property Id: 319737 4BR, 2BTHS, 2 Garages " No Downpayment And No Closing Cost If Purchased- Mortgage payment will be around $1300 to all qualified buyers @ Purchase price of

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
413 Tabernacle Rd
413 Tabernacle Road, Medford Lakes, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1460 sqft
Looking for the ranch with WOW, this is it! Enjoy one floor living in this beautiful ranch style home. The front porch overlooks the Medford Lakes Country Club offering picturesque views of the manicured grounds from just about every room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6626 Millville
6626 Millville Road, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Application Received NO more showings! No more showings! Perfect rustic living and so close to the city. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rancher is move in ready plus it has an extra large garage and storage and shed.

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
10 WAKEFIELD ROAD
10 Wakefield Road, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2530 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home in the Atco section of Winslow Township. This property is well maintained by the original owners.

1 of 14

Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
916 VAN GOGH COURT
916 Van Gogh Ct, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1298 sqft
Welcome to Villages of Amberleigh! Only ten years young and has all the upgrades you can imagine. This condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
City Guide for Hammonton, NJ

Hammonton is most famous for being the 'Blueberry Capital of the World', something which the city is particularly proud of. Each year, a festival is held there to celebrate this, known as the Red, White and Blueberry Festival. Another festival -- Mount Carmel's Italian Festival -- has been going since 1875 and is thought to be the longest running festival in the whole country.

Hammonton is fairly wide and spacious, with only about 15,000 people happily contained within its 40-plus square miles of surface area. Situated on the Atlantic Coastal Plain, the place is fairly flat, and it's found right in the middle between Atlantic City and Philadelphia, two of the East Coast's most famous urban dwellings. The town has a decent renter's market, although nearly 70% of housing there consists of detached family homes, which is great if you're looking for rental houses, and not so much if you're on the hunt for apartments for rent. That said, you'll still find that about 25% of all properties in Hammonton are high-rise buildings and apartment complexes, so there's plenty for all tastes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hammonton, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hammonton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAAtlantic City, NJ
Lindenwold, NJSomers Point, NJWilliamstown, NJNarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBrowns Mills, NJDrexel Hill, PAMargate City, NJSmithville, NJHoliday City-Berkeley, NJGloucester City, NJ
Kingston Estates, NJEllisburg, NJOcean City, NJBrigantine, NJWestville, NJVentnor City, NJBerlin, NJOcean Acres, NJBristol, PAPomona, NJNorthfield, NJPleasantville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University