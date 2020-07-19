7 Apartments for rent in Hammonton, NJ with parking
Hammonton is most famous for being the 'Blueberry Capital of the World', something which the city is particularly proud of. Each year, a festival is held there to celebrate this, known as the Red, White and Blueberry Festival. Another festival -- Mount Carmel's Italian Festival -- has been going since 1875 and is thought to be the longest running festival in the whole country.
Hammonton is fairly wide and spacious, with only about 15,000 people happily contained within its 40-plus square miles of surface area. Situated on the Atlantic Coastal Plain, the place is fairly flat, and it's found right in the middle between Atlantic City and Philadelphia, two of the East Coast's most famous urban dwellings. The town has a decent renter's market, although nearly 70% of housing there consists of detached family homes, which is great if you're looking for rental houses, and not so much if you're on the hunt for apartments for rent. That said, you'll still find that about 25% of all properties in Hammonton are high-rise buildings and apartment complexes, so there's plenty for all tastes. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hammonton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.