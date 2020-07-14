Royal Crest

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 first applicant; $25 each additional
Deposit: 1 month's rent to hold apartment
Move-in Fees: $75 inspection fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet (Non-Refundable).
fee:
limit: 2 maximum per apartment.
rent:
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs. Restricted Breeds not permitted.
Parking Details: Each apartment comes with 2 unassigned parking spots.