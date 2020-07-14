Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 basketball court bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking playground tennis court

Set down your stakes in a serene space close to the heart of the action. Royal Crest Apartments in Hamilton, NJ offers peaceful and private living just minutes from Trenton and close to Princeton, NJ. Be a part of the vibrant local economy while coming home every evening to a perfect home in a pristine setting.



Our spacious 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom apartments feature private entrances and are fully equipped for your comfort. Enjoy easy parking and on-site recreation right at home plus direct access to public transit and major highways to get you anywhere you need to go!



Ready to plan your move? Our experienced management team has all the resources you need to ensure a stress free experience. Call us today to schedule your tour and experience the superior service were famous for at Royal Crest Apartments.