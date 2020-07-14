All apartments in Hamilton Square
Hamilton Square, NJ
Royal Crest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Royal Crest

1802 Kuser Rd · (609) 400-4503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ 08690

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom-1

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

1 Bedroom-2

$1,485

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom-1

$1,725

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

2 Bedroom-2

$1,760

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royal Crest.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
playground
tennis court
Set down your stakes in a serene space close to the heart of the action. Royal Crest Apartments in Hamilton, NJ offers peaceful and private living just minutes from Trenton and close to Princeton, NJ. Be a part of the vibrant local economy while coming home every evening to a perfect home in a pristine setting.\n\nOur spacious 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom apartments feature private entrances and are fully equipped for your comfort. Enjoy easy parking and on-site recreation right at home plus direct access to public transit and major highways to get you anywhere you need to go!\n\nReady to plan your move? Our experienced management team has all the resources you need to ensure a stress free experience. Call us today to schedule your tour and experience the superior service were famous for at Royal Crest Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 first applicant; $25 each additional
Deposit: 1 month's rent to hold apartment
Move-in Fees: $75 inspection fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet (Non-Refundable).
fee:
limit: 2 maximum per apartment.
rent:
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs. Restricted Breeds not permitted.
Dogs
rent: $30/month.
Cats
rent: $25/month.
Parking Details: Each apartment comes with 2 unassigned parking spots.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royal Crest have any available units?
Royal Crest offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,350 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,725. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Royal Crest have?
Some of Royal Crest's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Royal Crest currently offering any rent specials?
Royal Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Royal Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, Royal Crest is pet friendly.
Does Royal Crest offer parking?
Yes, Royal Crest offers parking.
Does Royal Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Royal Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Royal Crest have a pool?
No, Royal Crest does not have a pool.
Does Royal Crest have accessible units?
Yes, Royal Crest has accessible units.
Does Royal Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Royal Crest has units with dishwashers.
Does Royal Crest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Royal Crest has units with air conditioning.
