Haledon, NJ
2 John St 306
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2 John St 306

2 John Street · (551) 244-0105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2 John Street, Haledon, NJ 07508
Haledon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759

JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!

Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New York in just 15 min. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and schools.

Our unit offers:

-Large living room
-Kitchen with all stainless appliances.
-Refrigerator
-Range/Oven
-Hardwood floor
-Pet-friendly
-Two parking spaces included

Tenants are responsible for GAS/HEAT/ELECTRIC

Contact Leasing inquiries via phone (201) 397-5432
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286759
Property Id 286759

(RLNE5804995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 John St 306 have any available units?
2 John St 306 has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 John St 306 have?
Some of 2 John St 306's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 John St 306 currently offering any rent specials?
2 John St 306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 John St 306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 John St 306 is pet friendly.
Does 2 John St 306 offer parking?
Yes, 2 John St 306 does offer parking.
Does 2 John St 306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 John St 306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 John St 306 have a pool?
No, 2 John St 306 does not have a pool.
Does 2 John St 306 have accessible units?
No, 2 John St 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 2 John St 306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 John St 306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 John St 306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 John St 306 does not have units with air conditioning.
