2 John St 306

2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759



JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!



Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New York in just 15 min. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and schools.



Our unit offers:



-Large living room

-Kitchen with all stainless appliances.

-Refrigerator

-Range/Oven

-Hardwood floor

-Pet-friendly

-Two parking spaces included



Tenants are responsible for GAS/HEAT/ELECTRIC



Contact Leasing inquiries via phone (201) 397-5432

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286759

