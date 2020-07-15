Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access lobby accessible accepts section 8 bike storage car charging guest parking guest suite online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station. Imagine living in a luxurious one, two, or three bedroom apartment with spectacular amenities in a downtown setting. The sophisticated and stunningly crafted contemporary apartment residences has a secure access from a formal elevator served Lobby. Each of the apartment residences have been specifically designed to maximize your space and comfort while minimizing your price per square foot. Many of the residents have access to private and secure parking garages from the lower level of the buildings. As a resident, you can enjoy amenities consisting of resident-only clubhouse with fitness center, gathering room with fireplace, HDTV's, WiFi & Coffee bar all overlooking the outdoor pool, fire pit, and barbeque area. We encourage you to come experience the elegance and maintenance-free lifestyle Haddon Towne Center has to offer.



Pets allowed in some units



(RLNE2782612)