Haddonfield, NJ
Haddon Towne Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Haddon Towne Center

225 Haddon Avenue · (856) 263-3279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ 08108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 225 Haddon Avenue - 6405 · Avail. Oct 15

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 225 Haddon Avenue - 1105 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

Unit 225 Haddon Avenue - 2510 · Avail. Oct 15

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Unit 225 Haddon Avenue - 2307 · Avail. Oct 15

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haddon Towne Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
accessible
accepts section 8
bike storage
car charging
guest parking
guest suite
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station. Imagine living in a luxurious one, two, or three bedroom apartment with spectacular amenities in a downtown setting. The sophisticated and stunningly crafted contemporary apartment residences has a secure access from a formal elevator served Lobby. Each of the apartment residences have been specifically designed to maximize your space and comfort while minimizing your price per square foot. Many of the residents have access to private and secure parking garages from the lower level of the buildings. As a resident, you can enjoy amenities consisting of resident-only clubhouse with fitness center, gathering room with fireplace, HDTV's, WiFi & Coffee bar all overlooking the outdoor pool, fire pit, and barbeque area. We encourage you to come experience the elegance and maintenance-free lifestyle Haddon Towne Center has to offer.

Pets allowed in some units

(RLNE2782612)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 and 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $50
restrictions: Up to 100 lbs
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Haddon Towne Center have any available units?
Haddon Towne Center has 11 units available starting at $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Haddon Towne Center have?
Some of Haddon Towne Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haddon Towne Center currently offering any rent specials?
Haddon Towne Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haddon Towne Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Haddon Towne Center is pet friendly.
Does Haddon Towne Center offer parking?
Yes, Haddon Towne Center offers parking.
Does Haddon Towne Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Haddon Towne Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Haddon Towne Center have a pool?
Yes, Haddon Towne Center has a pool.
Does Haddon Towne Center have accessible units?
Yes, Haddon Towne Center has accessible units.
Does Haddon Towne Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haddon Towne Center has units with dishwashers.
Does Haddon Towne Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Haddon Towne Center has units with air conditioning.
