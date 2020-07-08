Lease Length: 3-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 one time fee non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs. All residents with a pet are required to sign the Pet Addendum and provide a photo of the pet which should be kept in the resident lease file.
Parking Details: Assigned Parking Garage, Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.