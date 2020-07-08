Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning furnished hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community

The Clark at Hackensack redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Hackensack, NJ and still being only minutes away from New York City. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind. From our prime, convenient location to our impressive slate of features and amenities, each detail blends into the ultimate apartment living experience. With one and two-bedroom options to choose from, you'll find exactly what you need to support your lifestyle. Affordable living blends with the comforts of home at The Clark at Hackensack.