Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM

The Clark

280 Clark Street · (973) 833-5008
Location

280 Clark Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Clark.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
The Clark at Hackensack redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Hackensack, NJ and still being only minutes away from New York City. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind. From our prime, convenient location to our impressive slate of features and amenities, each detail blends into the ultimate apartment living experience. With one and two-bedroom options to choose from, you'll find exactly what you need to support your lifestyle. Affordable living blends with the comforts of home at The Clark at Hackensack.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 one time fee non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs. All residents with a pet are required to sign the Pet Addendum and provide a photo of the pet which should be kept in the resident lease file.
Parking Details: Assigned Parking Garage, Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Clark have any available units?
The Clark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackensack, NJ.
How much is rent in Hackensack, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hackensack Rent Report.
What amenities does The Clark have?
Some of The Clark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Clark currently offering any rent specials?
The Clark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Clark pet-friendly?
Yes, The Clark is pet friendly.
Does The Clark offer parking?
Yes, The Clark offers parking.
Does The Clark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Clark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Clark have a pool?
No, The Clark does not have a pool.
Does The Clark have accessible units?
No, The Clark does not have accessible units.
Does The Clark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Clark has units with dishwashers.
