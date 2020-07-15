All apartments in Guttenberg
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

69th Street

63-67 69th Street · (973) 836-5124
Location

63-67 69th Street, Guttenberg, NJ 07093
Guttenberg

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05A · Avail. now

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 69th Street.

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Welcome to 69th Street Apartments with our spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments include free heat and hot water. Our location can't be beat we are located in Guttenberg NJ located atop the Hudson Palisades, south of Woodcliff and the Racetrack Section in North Bergen and north of West New York. Its western border is Kennedy Boulevard. Bergenline Avenue is a the commercial corridor of North Hudson. Its eastern border is the Hudson River, opposite Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: false.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69th Street have any available units?
69th Street has 2 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
Is 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
69th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 69th Street is pet friendly.
Does 69th Street offer parking?
No, 69th Street does not offer parking.
Does 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69th Street have a pool?
No, 69th Street does not have a pool.
Does 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 69th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
